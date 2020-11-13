beijingwalker
Nov 4, 2011
Free East Turkestan will back India on Aksai Chin | Uyghur World Congress President |NewsX Exclusive
Traitors are traitors. Those exiles and whole org are funded by anti China countries and NGOs.Free East Turkestan will back India on Aksai Chin | Uyghur World Congress President |NewsX Exclusive
If you are claiming this is propaganda you have been defeated in propaganda warfare. China should really focus on showcasing that it is untrue and fight against propaganda For they are vile indeed. I expect China to continue losing friends. Uighurs don't pose any threat against 1.4 billion han chinese they are only 9m.. They deserve the little brother treatment and in honorable way and China should re-gain it's image this is key bc such accusations is serious character assassination.If Xinjiang separatists get their way in Xinjiang, Pakistan will at least say goodbye to Kashmir, cause Pakistan will be facing two front enemies from both south and east, or maybe even Afghanistan from the north, without supplie lines cause Karakoram highway will become useless.
Who cares what you expect? the west has been expecting China's "immiment" crash for over 4 decades, do you think we care about their "predictions"?I expect China to continue losing friends.
Who says Uighurs pose any threat to China, 99.99% of the population are nice law biding Chinese citizens, only a small number of separatists and terrorists cause some trouble.Uighurs don't pose any threat against 1.4 billion han chinese they are only 9m.. They deserve the little brother treatment and in honorable way
I am not expecting China's crash lol. I just think there foreign policy is either very bad diplomatically or they have been defeated in a vicious propaganda campaign but either way it is China's responbility to prove otherwise and take the initiateWho cares what you expect? the west has been expecting China's "immiment" crash for over 4 decades, do you think we care about their "predictions"?
Not as bad as Trump's US at least.I just think there foreign policy is either very bad diplomatically or they have been defeated in a vicious propaganda campaign