Free East Turkestan will back India on Aksai Chin | Uyghur World Congress President |NewsX Exclusive

Free East Turkestan will back India on Aksai Chin | Uyghur World Congress President |NewsX Exclusive

Traitors are traitors. Those exiles and whole org are funded by anti China countries and NGOs.

Once India start supporting separatists and terrorists against China, China have free hand to do the same.

Free Kingdom of Sikkim.
Free IOK
Lift the lockdown and curfew of Kashmir.
Muslim in India deserve their own country.
Tamil in sub-continent deserve their own country.

If Xinjiang separatists get their way in Xinjiang, Pakistan will at least say goodbye to Kashmir, cause Pakistan will be facing two front enemies from both south and east, or maybe even Afghanistan from the north, without supplie lines cause Karakoram highway will become useless.
 
If Xinjiang separatists get their way in Xinjiang, Pakistan will at least say goodbye to Kashmir, cause Pakistan will be facing two front enemies from both south and east, or maybe even Afghanistan from the north, without supplie lines cause Karakoram highway will become useless.
If you are claiming this is propaganda you have been defeated in propaganda warfare. China should really focus on showcasing that it is untrue and fight against propaganda For they are vile indeed. I expect China to continue losing friends. Uighurs don't pose any threat against 1.4 billion han chinese they are only 9m.. They deserve the little brother treatment and in honorable way and China should re-gain it's image this is key bc such accusations is serious character assassination.

Every country in the world has minority groups but no one has been accused of this since WW2 except China?
 
I expect China to continue losing friends.
Who cares what you expect? the west has been expecting China's "immiment" crash for over 4 decades, do you think we care about their "predictions"?
Uighurs don't pose any threat against 1.4 billion han chinese they are only 9m.. They deserve the little brother treatment and in honorable way
Who says Uighurs pose any threat to China, 99.99% of the population are nice law biding Chinese citizens, only a small number of separatists and terrorists cause some trouble.
Uighurs do enjoy a lot of benefits with the fast development of China, they enjoy the highest standard of living in the whole Central and South Aisa region.
 
Who cares what you expect? the west has been expecting China's "immiment" crash for over 4 decades, do you think we care about their "predictions"?
I am not expecting China's crash lol. I just think there foreign policy is either very bad diplomatically or they have been defeated in a vicious propaganda campaign but either way it is China's responbility to prove otherwise and take the initiate
 
