Free Covid booster doses for 18-59 age group from July 15

If you want an extra boosters for free, you can get them. Just do what he did.



Bill Gates, Fauci and Klaus Schwab will be very happy.

Mandal, however, claimed that multiple doses of the vaccine helped him get rid of several ailments and the FIR against him was meant to cover up the lapses. He also said that he managed to take multiple doses across vaccination camps organised in his village by furnishing his Aadhaar card and other documents. Click to expand...

He is right about the lapses. So there was no communication from his village to the CoWIN website that is meant to hold records of how many doses a person has had ? His village had multiple camps where Aadhar is supposedly checked but was there not even a cell phone or a tablet to connect to CoWIN ? What happened to Modi's much vaunted Digital India campaign ?