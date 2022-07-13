What's new

Free Covid booster doses for 18-59 age group from July 15

U

ulin elup

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 11, 2022
75
0
40
Country
India
Location
India
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday announced free Covid-19 precaution doses for 18-59 age group at government vaccination centres under a 75-day special drive starting from July 15.

The drive will be held as part of the government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. The objective of the move is to speed-up the vaccination drive.

"India is celebrating 75 years of independence. On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, it has been decided that from 15th July 2022 till the next 75 days, citizens above 18 years of age will be given booster doses free of cost," said Thakur.

m.economictimes.com

Free Covid booster doses for 18-59 age group from July 15

The drive will be held as part of the government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, reported PTI. The objective of the move is to speed-up the vaccination drive.
m.economictimes.com m.economictimes.com
 
S

Sam6536

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 26, 2022
32
0
23
Country
India
Location
India
ulin elup said:
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday announced free Covid-19 precaution doses for 18-59 age group at government vaccination centres under a 75-day special drive starting from July 15.

The drive will be held as part of the government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. The objective of the move is to speed-up the vaccination drive.

"India is celebrating 75 years of independence. On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, it has been decided that from 15th July 2022 till the next 75 days, citizens above 18 years of age will be given booster doses free of cost," said Thakur.

m.economictimes.com

Free Covid booster doses for 18-59 age group from July 15

The drive will be held as part of the government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, reported PTI. The objective of the move is to speed-up the vaccination drive.
m.economictimes.com m.economictimes.com
Click to expand...
Nice i got mine for 300 inr from a local private hospital a few days ago
 
U

ulin elup

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 11, 2022
75
0
40
Country
India
Location
India
jamahir said:
For the next 75 days ? Why not forever ? And first make the doses available in the hospitals.
Click to expand...
Australians already have taken their 3 boosters.

If you want an extra boosters for free, you can get them. Just do what he did.

Bill Gates, Fauci and Klaus Schwab will be very happy.
indianexpress.com

Bihar man claims he got 12 Covaxin shots, arthritis ‘improved magically’

The former postal department employee also claimed “his general condition started improving magically and his joints pain subsided with each jab”.
indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
 
Last edited:
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
26,822
3
23,510
Country
India
Location
India
ulin elup said:
Australians already have taken their 3 boosters.

If you want an extra boosters for free, you can get them. Just do what he did.

Bill Gates, Fauci and Klaus Schwab will be very happy.
indianexpress.com

Bihar man claims he got 12 Covaxin shots, arthritis ‘improved magically’

The former postal department employee also claimed “his general condition started improving magically and his joints pain subsided with each jab”.
indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
Click to expand...
Mandal, however, claimed that multiple doses of the vaccine helped him get rid of several ailments and the FIR against him was meant to cover up the lapses. He also said that he managed to take multiple doses across vaccination camps organised in his village by furnishing his Aadhaar card and other documents.
Click to expand...
He is right about the lapses. So there was no communication from his village to the CoWIN website that is meant to hold records of how many doses a person has had ? His village had multiple camps where Aadhar is supposedly checked but was there not even a cell phone or a tablet to connect to CoWIN ? What happened to Modi's much vaunted Digital India campaign ?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

A
Tripura emerges as India’s first 100% vaccinated state in 45 plus age group
Replies
0
Views
386
Andhadhun
A
D
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw compares COVID vaccination situation in India to arranged marriage
Replies
0
Views
335
d00od00o
D
ghazi52
FDA authorises Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna Covid-19 boosters
Replies
0
Views
247
ghazi52
ghazi52
Tai Hai Chen
Pfizer asks FDA to authorize fuzzball booster shots for all adults
Replies
5
Views
509
denel
denel
S
'Moment of great pride': Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated against Covid
Replies
7
Views
428
hussain0216
hussain0216

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom