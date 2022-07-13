Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday announced free Covid-19 precaution doses for 18-59 age group at government vaccination centres under a 75-day special drive starting from July 15.
The drive will be held as part of the government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. The objective of the move is to speed-up the vaccination drive.
"India is celebrating 75 years of independence. On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, it has been decided that from 15th July 2022 till the next 75 days, citizens above 18 years of age will be given booster doses free of cost," said Thakur.
The drive will be held as part of the government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. The objective of the move is to speed-up the vaccination drive.
"India is celebrating 75 years of independence. On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, it has been decided that from 15th July 2022 till the next 75 days, citizens above 18 years of age will be given booster doses free of cost," said Thakur.
Free Covid booster doses for 18-59 age group from July 15
The drive will be held as part of the government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, reported PTI. The objective of the move is to speed-up the vaccination drive.
m.economictimes.com