I am here posting links of Free and Opensource Download Manager, no paid/trial download managers.1. Eagleget (Official Site Dead Now)2. Neat Download Manager3. Xtreme Download Manager (XDM)4. Free Download Manager (FDM)5. uGet6. Persepolis Download Manager7. Motrix8. MiniGet (Official Site Dead, Latest Version 1.1.10.1806 is Below)9. FireDM10. AriaNg GUIThere are lot of other download managers too, but there are too much issues or they do not support https links.Jdownloader, Leechget, Flashget, DAM, GetGo download manager, migmigi, AM Downloader and etc