What's new

Free and Opensource Download Manager !

JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
364
-9
460
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I am here posting links of Free and Opensource Download Manager, no paid/trial download managers.

1. Eagleget (Official Site Dead Now)
http://www.eagleget.com/

2. Neat Download Manager
https://www.neatdownloadmanager.com/

3. Xtreme Download Manager (XDM)
https://xtremedownloadmanager.com/

4. Free Download Manager (FDM)
https://www.freedownloadmanager.org/

5. uGet
https://ugetdm.com/

6. Persepolis Download Manager
https://persepolisdm.github.io/

7. Motrix
https://motrix.app/

8. MiniGet (Official Site Dead, Latest Version 1.1.10.1806 is Below)
https://www.softportal.com/get-33983-miniget.html

9. FireDM
https://pypi.org/project/FireDM/

10. AriaNg GUI
https://www.npmjs.com/package/aria-ng-gui

There are lot of other download managers too, but there are too much issues or they do not support https links.
Jdownloader, Leechget, Flashget, DAM, GetGo download manager, migmigi, AM Downloader and etc
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

faisal6309
Linux Invasion: 101 Open Source Apps for Windows
Replies
5
Views
1K
INDIC
INDIC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom