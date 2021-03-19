FREE AND OPEN INDO - PACIFIC: Military chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan vow to strengthen cooperation

Get Ya Wig Split
Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley hosted a trilateral meeting in Hawaii with Chairman of the Republic of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Won In Choul, and Japanese Chief of Staff, Joint Staff Gen. Koji Yamazaki yesterday.
Outgoing U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Commander Adm. Philip S. Davidson, incoming U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Commander Adm. John C. Aquilino, and U.S. Forces Japan Commander Lt. Gen. Kevin B. Schneider also attended while U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Robert B. Abrams participated via video teleconference.
This is the first in-person meeting between the most senior U.S., ROK, and Japanese military officers since the onset of the global pandemic. The last trilateral discussion was held virtually in November 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The three parties shared their concerns about North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs and discussed the importance of promoting a rules-based international order in the region.
Gen. Milley reaffirmed the ironclad commitment of the U.S. to defend both the ROK and Japan and that the U.S. remains prepared to provide extended deterrence guaranteed by the full spectrum of U.S. military capabilities.
Gen. Won underlined the importance of multilateral cooperation among the three countries to ensure peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia.
Gen. Yamazaki emphasized the importance that U.S., ROK, and Japan work together for North Korea's full compliance in accordance with all relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions.
The senior military leaders agreed to continue working together to address mutual security issues and increase multilateral cooperation in order to enhance peace and stability in the region.
