FREE AND OPEN INDO - PACIFIC: Military chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan vow to strengthen cooperation

yeah okay, I can tell you right now how this is gonna pan out with these scared little monkeys trying to confront the red Chinese dragon, ahem ahem...



amreeka: you first dear japanese friend ol buddy ol pal.



japan: oh no no, I would never in the presence of the great south korean grace, you first good sir.



s. korea: pish posh ol' chap, I would only follow the wisdom of the mighty american eagle and follow her foot steps, so please good americans, please initiate, I humbly insist.



amreeka: alas, we must absorb the vedic wisdom of ancient india so my dear strategic partner, please take the lead.



india: i already have China's "four fingers" deep inside me and one of those fingers is labeled covid so I'd much rather share the fifth finger with my aussie brothers so dear kangaroos, please do pounce upon the red dragon with no fear as the power of the quad stands behind you.



australia: I'd rather be dipped in a can of fosters beer & fed as the shrimp on the barbie so let's let the hero of the world war 2 pacific front uncle sam take the lead.



amreeka: WILL SOMEBODY JUST FRIGGIN' FIGHT CHINA ON MY BEHALF ALREADY? I PROMISE TO SEND YOU ERR I MEAN SELL YOU A COUPLE F35 LEMONS I MEAN LIGHTNINGS AND WILL THROW IN A WALMART & AN AMAZON WAREHOUSE, A-IGHT?!



s. korea: (twiddling thumbs)



japan: (looks at shoes while picking nose)



india: (puts ice pack on butt)



australia: (passes out drunk)



China: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯