FREE AND OPEN INDO - PACIFIC: Military chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan vow to strengthen cooperation

Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley hosted a trilateral meeting in Hawaii with Chairman of the Republic of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Won In Choul, and Japanese Chief of Staff, Joint Staff Gen. Koji Yamazaki yesterday.

Outgoing U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Commander Adm. Philip S. Davidson, incoming U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Commander Adm. John C. Aquilino, and U.S. Forces Japan Commander Lt. Gen. Kevin B. Schneider also attended while U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Robert B. Abrams participated via video teleconference.

This is the first in-person meeting between the most senior U.S., ROK, and Japanese military officers since the onset of the global pandemic. The last trilateral discussion was held virtually in November 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The three parties shared their concerns about North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs and discussed the importance of promoting a rules-based international order in the region.

Gen. Milley reaffirmed the ironclad commitment of the U.S. to defend both the ROK and Japan and that the U.S. remains prepared to provide extended deterrence guaranteed by the full spectrum of U.S. military capabilities.

Gen. Won underlined the importance of multilateral cooperation among the three countries to ensure peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia.

Gen. Yamazaki emphasized the importance that U.S., ROK, and Japan work together for North Korea's full compliance in accordance with all relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

The senior military leaders agreed to continue working together to address mutual security issues and increase multilateral cooperation in order to enhance peace and stability in the region.
 

A few days ago, they said they would cooperate on vaccines
But what happened? The U.S. bans the export of raw materials for vaccine production to India, leading to a major outbreak of the virus in India
:omghaha: :omghaha: :omghaha:
 
top trolling and stick to the topic

the naives of JMSDF and South Korea between them operate double digit BMD warships

JMSDF has 2 x Izumo Class + 2 x Hyuga Class + 3 x Osumi class flat decks

thats 7 x flat decks

South Korea has 2 x LHD with carrier project launched and will have 2 such carriers

so that means we will have 4 x flat decks with F35B operating between two top naval nations

add RAN 3 x AEGIS + 2 x LHD and we have a very powerful ARG

combined WITHOUT US we have enough assets to ensure China never leaves the South China Sea

in 10 years CV-16 has never left more than 200 miles from Chinese mainland due to lack of confidence and lack of guts

with these assets and co-operation that will be ensured for next 10 years
 
Haven't heard from S.Korea for awhile.. Honestly this whole Quad is a farce and publicity stunt. They can't deter China and just releasing media we are confronting China while in truth China is expanding as it wants. It annexed a Philippino Island in 2012
 
We are afraid, we are afraid that the British aircraft carrier will suddenly leak, so we have to send someone to rescue them :omghaha: :omghaha: :omghaha:
They can't even do anything about North Korean nukes and missiles except issue strongly worded statements. Just some fat cats in uniform skimming money from taxpayers and doing jack shit year after year, decade after decade.
 
Another episode of military fatcats working on their Lockheed Martin advisor and Raytheon think tank pensions with hollow announcements nobody except paid shills seem to ever give a **** about.
 
then how come Royal Navy Carrier is coming to South China Sea

yet Chinese Carrier which has been operational forever 10 years has always remained close to Chinese shores let alone come to UK waters
 
UK's RN will soon be in the South China sea in 2-3 weeks time with its carrier group.

By the end of this decade the UK will have a CBG of 2 QE class carriers with up to 100 F-35Bs, 4 Type-45 destroyers, 4 Type-26 frigates and 3-4 Astute SSNs. The Type-45s and Astutes are probably the most technologically advanced vessels in their class.

Just UK and Japanese Navies combined will be as powerful as Chinese Navy, forget about bringing in the USN.
 
yeah okay, I can tell you right now how this is gonna pan out with these scared little monkeys trying to confront the red Chinese dragon, ahem ahem...

amreeka: you first dear japanese friend ol buddy ol pal.

japan: oh no no, I would never in the presence of the great south korean grace, you first good sir.

s. korea: pish posh ol' chap, I would only follow the wisdom of the mighty american eagle and follow her foot steps, so please good americans, please initiate, I humbly insist.

amreeka: alas, we must absorb the vedic wisdom of ancient india so my dear strategic partner, please take the lead.

india: i already have China's "four fingers" deep inside me and one of those fingers is labeled covid so I'd much rather share the fifth finger with my aussie brothers so dear kangaroos, please do pounce upon the red dragon with no fear as the power of the quad stands behind you.

australia: I'd rather be dipped in a can of fosters beer & fed as the shrimp on the barbie so let's let the hero of the world war 2 pacific front uncle sam take the lead.

amreeka: WILL SOMEBODY JUST FRIGGIN' FIGHT CHINA ON MY BEHALF ALREADY? I PROMISE TO SEND YOU ERR I MEAN SELL YOU A COUPLE F35 LEMONS I MEAN LIGHTNINGS AND WILL THROW IN A WALMART & AN AMAZON WAREHOUSE, A-IGHT?!

s. korea: (twiddling thumbs)

japan: (looks at shoes while picking nose)

india: (puts ice pack on butt)

australia: (passes out drunk)

China: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
