FREE AND OPEN INDO-PACIFIC: Dutch frigate to join British Carrier Strike Group

Dutch frigate to join British Carrier Strike Group
The Dutch Ministry of Defence have confirmed that HNLMS Evertsen will be joining the upcoming UK Carrier Strike Group deployment to the Asia-Pacific.
“HNLMS Evertsen is in dry dock for maintenance before the ship departs with the # UKCarrierStrikeGroup21. With this international fleet association, the Evertsen will soon be heading towards Asia.”
The ship also tweeted confirmation.
Earlier in the year there was some confusion over this as the UK Ministry of Defence had removed mention of the Dutch vessel joining the group from an article that had been published discussing the deployment.
The post written by the Ministry of Defence detailing the upcoming deployment of HMS Queen Elizabeth and her strike group mentioned a Dutch warship, that mention has now been removed.
Two sections of the post, titled ‘UK Carrier Strike Group Explained’, were removed.
The first stated:
“The group includes NATO’s most sophisticated destroyers coming together from the Royal Navy, the US Navy and the Dutch Navy.”
The second stated:
“The group includes NATO’s most sophisticated destroyers — the Royal Navy’s Type 45s HMS Diamond and HMS Defender and US Navy Arleigh Burke-class USS The Sullivans as well as frigates HMS Northumberland and HMS Kent from the UK and the Dutch Navy’s HNLMS Evertsen.”
The post now reads:
“The Carrier Strike Group will be complemented by US Marine Corps and US Navy personnel and equipment. This includes a detachment of US Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft and the US Navy’s destroyer, USS The Sullivans.”
There is now no mention of a Dutch vessel and oddly, the graphic featured in the original post has now been removed. The graphic is displayed below and appeared originally to detail how the Carrier Strike Group would operate.
Could it have been removed as it showed the Dutch vessel?
HNLMS Evertsen was present last year as the Carrier Strike Group worked up, traininmg to work alongside British and American vessels.
