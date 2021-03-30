What's new

FREE AND OPEN INDO-PACIFIC: Dutch frigate to join British Carrier Strike Group

Dutch frigate to join British Carrier Strike Group
1617103796876.png

The Dutch Ministry of Defence have confirmed that HNLMS Evertsen will be joining the upcoming UK Carrier Strike Group deployment to the Asia-Pacific.

“HNLMS Evertsen is in dry dock for maintenance before the ship departs with the # UKCarrierStrikeGroup21. With this international fleet association, the Evertsen will soon be heading towards Asia.”
1617103830498.png


The ship also tweeted confirmation.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1376559842907787267

Earlier in the year there was some confusion over this as the UK Ministry of Defence had removed mention of the Dutch vessel joining the group from an article that had been published discussing the deployment.

The post written by the Ministry of Defence detailing the upcoming deployment of HMS Queen Elizabeth and her strike group mentioned a Dutch warship, that mention has now been removed.

Two sections of the post, titled ‘UK Carrier Strike Group Explained’, were removed.

The first stated:

“The group includes NATO’s most sophisticated destroyers coming together from the Royal Navy, the US Navy and the Dutch Navy.”

The second stated:

“The group includes NATO’s most sophisticated destroyers — the Royal Navy’s Type 45s HMS Diamond and HMS Defender and US Navy Arleigh Burke-class USS The Sullivans as well as frigates HMS Northumberland and HMS Kent from the UK and the Dutch Navy’s HNLMS Evertsen.”

The post now reads:

“The Carrier Strike Group will be complemented by US Marine Corps and US Navy personnel and equipment. This includes a detachment of US Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft and the US Navy’s destroyer, USS The Sullivans.”

There is now no mention of a Dutch vessel and oddly, the graphic featured in the original post has now been removed. The graphic is displayed below and appeared originally to detail how the Carrier Strike Group would operate.

1617103872060.png


Could it have been removed as it showed the Dutch vessel?

HNLMS Evertsen was present last year as the Carrier Strike Group worked up, traininmg to work alongside British and American vessels.

1617103885528.png

ukdefencejournal.org.uk

Dutch frigate to join British Carrier Strike Group

HNLMS Evertsen will be joining the upcoming UK Carrier Strike Group deployment.
I don't understand what all this strike groups serve? It is honestly pointless and serve no purpose.. The US needs to deploy at atleast 200k forces to Taiwan and another 200k to South Korea with multiple nuclear warheads pointed at China from these 2 locations this will guaraantee that China won't miscalculate. This will checkmate China for good and atleast keep them quite for 3-4 decades
 
I don't understand what all this strike groups serve? It is honestly pointless and serve no purpose.. The US needs to deploy at atleast 200k forces to Taiwan and another 200k to South Korea with multiple nuclear warheads pointed at China from these 2 locations this will guaraantee that China won't miscalculate. This will checkmate China for good for atleast keep them quite for 3-4 decades
Also US needs to deploy serious nuke missile capability to mainland Japan
 
I don't understand what all this strike groups serve? It is honestly pointless and serve no purpose.. The US needs to deploy at atleast 200k forces to Taiwan and another 200k to South Korea with multiple nuclear warheads pointed at China from these 2 locations this will guaraantee that China won't miscalculate. This will checkmate China for good and atleast keep them quite for 3-4 decades
I doubt even the US would risk that, deploying troops to Taiwan (let alone nukes) means automatic declaration of war to PRC...
 
Also US needs to deploy serious nuke missile capability to mainland Japan
The Us won't give Nukes to another country but could deploy it themselves with their troops. But the most important areas is SK and Taiwan. Japan can defend itself. The fortifications purpose is to keep China inside and this will guaraantee that they stay inside China until they find ways around it and that could take some decades
I doubt even the US would risk that, deploying troops to Taiwan (let alone nukes) means automatic declaration of war to PRC...
It is not declaration of war. Taiwan-US relation is not a secret. They have defense treaty and the truth is that the US can't defend Taiwan in any other way except putting Taiwan under Nuclear umbrella. This will checkmate China
 
If the stupid western think of war with china.
the whole world pay the price and you see the human selling thier children and oregan to live for a day.
When you fire all your weapon what is left rotten bodies and shredded children's.
Nothing left in the world to cheer about.
Greatest threat to human is america and american thinking.
They won't let the ww3 begin untill they settled on moon base camp or mars.
 
If the stupid western think of war with china.
the whole world pay the price and you see the human selling thier children and oregan to live for a day.
When you fire all your weapon what is left rotten bodies and shredded children's.
Nothing left in the world to cheer about.
Greatest threat to human is america and american thinking.
They won't let the ww3 begin untill they settled on moon base camp or mars.
There is honestly no place for the CCP in the world order. It is like a complete alien in the world politics who doesn't not understand basic world norms. As I said they are complete aliens in every way of sense... they are recipe for disaster waiting to happen. The world doesn't want totalitarianism. The CCP will bring back mischief
 
There is honestly no place for the CCP in the world order. It is like a complete alien in the world politics who doesn't not understand basic human interactions nor customs or world norms. As I said they are complete aliens in every way of sense... they are recipe for disaster waiting to happen. The world doesn't want totalitarianism. The CCP will bring back mischief
It's the american with thier democracy shit that burned the whole world.
In the name OF freedom mantra that is the mantra is SATAN.
World live without democracy for thousands of years.
 
