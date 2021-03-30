FREE AND OPEN INDO-PACIFIC: Dutch frigate to join British Carrier Strike Group

Get Ya Wig Split said: Also US needs to deploy serious nuke missile capability to mainland Japan Click to expand...

Whizzack said: I doubt even the US would risk that, deploying troops to Taiwan (let alone nukes) means automatic declaration of war to PRC...

The Us won't give Nukes to another country but could deploy it themselves with their troops. But the most important areas is SK and Taiwan. Japan can defend itself. The fortifications purpose is to keep China inside and this will guaraantee that they stay inside China until they find ways around it and that could take some decadesIt is not declaration of war. Taiwan-US relation is not a secret. They have defense treaty and the truth is that the US can't defend Taiwan in any other way except putting Taiwan under Nuclear umbrella. This will checkmate China