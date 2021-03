FREE AND OPEN INDO-PACIFIC: Dutch frigate to join British Carrier Strike Group

Dutch frigate to join British Carrier Strike Group

The Dutch Ministry of Defence have confirmed that HNLMS Evertsen will be joining the upcoming UK Carrier Strike Group deployment to the Asia-Pacific.

The ship also tweeted confirmation.Earlier in the year there was some confusion over this as the UK Ministry of Defence had removed mention of the Dutch vessel joining the group from an article that had been published discussing the deployment.The post written by the Ministry of Defence detailing the upcoming deployment of HMS Queen Elizabeth and her strike group mentioned a Dutch warship, that mention has now been removed.Two sections of the post, titled ‘UK Carrier Strike Group Explained’ , were removed.The first stated:The second stated:The post now reads:There is now no mention of a Dutch vessel and oddly, the graphic featured in the original post has now been removed. The graphic is displayed below and appeared originally to detail how the Carrier Strike Group would operate.Could it have been removed as it showed the Dutch vessel?HNLMS Evertsen was present last year as the Carrier Strike Group worked up, traininmg to work alongside British and American vessels.