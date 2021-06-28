What's new

FREE AND OPEN INDO PACIFIC: Air Defense Command joined air-sea joint drill with JMSDF patrol planes and ships, including KAGA

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2017
1,253
-3
1,412
Country
United States
Location
United States
Air Defense Command joined air-sea joint drill with JMSDF patrol planes and ships, including KAGA. We enhanced mutual coordination and improved interoperability and various tactical proficiency in the drill.

1624895272559.png

1624895350464.png

1624895382388.png

1624895394129.png

1624895414370.png


BONUS:

FREE AND OPEN INDO-PACIFIC: India, U.S. Navies Hold Complex Air and Sea Drills in the Indian Ocean
defence.pk

FREE AND OPEN INDO-PACIFIC: India, U.S. Navies Hold Complex Air and Sea Drills in the Indian Ocean

USS RONALD REAGAN CVN76 and Carrier Air Wing 5's "multi-axis integration" 23 June with Indian aircraft, including Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30MKI and Navy Mikoyan MiG-29K fighters and Air Force Sepecat Jaguar attack planes
defence.pk


@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote @KAL-EL :guns:

@beijingwalker good luck...
 

Attachments

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom