France's wood pellet industry is feeling the heat of Europe's energy crisis​

France's wood pellet industry is feeling the heat of Europe's energy crisis In order to meet higher than normal demand caused by the surge in energy prices, France has been forced to import some of its wood pellets.

In order to meet higher than normal demand caused by the surge in energy prices, France has been forced to import some of its wood pellets.By Marjorie CessacPublished on November 14, 2022 at 17h30, updated at 18h33 on November 14, 2022Time to3 min.Customers are placing orders over the internet but never getting their deliveries; companies are sending goods and receiving NSF checks in return. In recent months, the wood pellet industry has not deviated from other industries that are currently in a panic: crooks have taken advantage of the shortages in this market to create a plethora of scams.Wanting to protect themselves against the soaring prices of gas and electricity, many French people have indeed rushed to buy these wood pellets to heat their homes this winter, sparking soaring prices as people look to stock up ahead of the winter. In October, in the space of a year, a 15 kilogram bag of pellets saw its price rise from €6 to approximately €10, that is to say, an increase of nearly 90%. To a lesser extent, wood logs, which have also become more sought after, have appreciated by about 20% since July.Read more and subscribe