France’s Rafale jets are frontrunner in race for Indian Navy contract

hyperman said: I'm surprised the F-35 wasn't in consideration, considering the drop in price as production picks up, and since the F-18s are part of the tender. Click to expand...

US won't sell it's flagship plane to India. To receive state of the art American weapons you need to be strongly allied with the US, that's not the case with India we have good relations with Russia among other nations that are not so friendly to America so prob that's why they're offering older stuff.Turkey even being a NATO ally lost their hand at getting the F35 by preferring Russian S400.