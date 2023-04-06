What's new

France's Macron says he knows he can count on China's Xi to reason with Russia

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
56,505
-23
98,496
Country
China
Location
China

France's Macron says he knows he can count on China's Xi to reason with Russia​

Reuters
Thu, April 6, 2023 at 4:18 AM EDT

BEIJING, April 6 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron told China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday that he knows he can count on China to reason with Russia and bring everyone back to the negotiating table.

Macron made the remarks during a state visit to Beijing while meeting with Xi.

"The Russian aggression in Ukraine has dealt a blow to (international) stability," Macron told Xi. "I know I can count on you to bring back Russia to reason and everyone back to the negotiating table." (Reporting by Michel Rose and the Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christina Fincher)

finance.yahoo.com

France's Macron says he knows he can count on China's Xi to reason with Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron told China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday that he knows he can count on China to reason with Russia and bring everyone back to the negotiating table. Macron made the remarks during a state visit to Beijing while meeting with Xi. "I know I can count on you...
finance.yahoo.com finance.yahoo.com
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
56,505
-23
98,496
Country
China
Location
China

Macron counting on China to 'bring Russia to its senses'

April 6 2023

微信图片_20230406170934.png

The French president and the European Commission head are in China, to dissuade China from supporting Russia's war in Ukraine. China has called for peace but steered clear of condemning Russia's invasion.

French President Emmanuel Macron had peace in Ukraine on the agenda during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday during a three-day state visit to Beijing.

"I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses and everyone to the negotiating table," the French head of state told Xi during their bilateral meeting.

Xi, afterwards, hailed China's close ties with France as the world undergoes "profound historical changes."

The French president met Xi separately before a three-way talk with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

She was also expected to press the Chinese president on his ties with Russia.

While China has called for a peaceful resolution to the war, it has steered clear of condemning Russia's invasion of its neighbor.

Last month, Xi visited Moscow and held long talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in which the two leaders celebrated their "close ties."

In a telling contrast, Xi has so far not even spoken on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Strengthening EU-China ties​

The visit comes as Europe and China strive to overcome growing differences in recent years, ranging from technological competition to the situation in Taiwan and China's growing closeness to Russia despite the war in Ukraine.

Ahead of the visit, Macron said he wants to "be a voice that unites Europe" over Ukraine.

China, meanwhile, hopes the visit will help avert the kind of deterioration in relations that has been seen between it and the United States. Beijing sees Washington as leading efforts to contain its economic rise, with an exchange of accusations on both sides in recent months.

However, Europe's strong economic ties to China mean it has been forced to perform a balancing act with Beijing.

During a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang Macron stressed the importance of dialogue between China and France "in these troubled times."

This consideration of economic interests did not stop von der Leyen from giving a warning to Beijing in Brussels last week, saying, "How China continues to interact with Putin's war will be a determining factor for EU-China relations going forward."

"Macron's visit is expected to produce concrete results in furthering economic and trade cooperation between China and France, as well as to increase political mutual trust," Chinese state media outlet Global Times wrote in an editorial on Thursday.

www.dw.com

Macron counting on China to 'bring Russia to its senses' – DW – 04/06/2023

The French president and the European Commission head are in China, to dissuade China from supporting Russia's war in Ukraine. China has called for peace but steered clear of condemning Russia's invasion.
www.dw.com www.dw.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
As Xi reemerges, Europe again falls prey to China’s divide-and-rule tactics
Replies
7
Views
435
BHAN85
BHAN85
beijingwalker
French president Macron accuses former Australian prime minister Morrison of provoking 'nuclear confrontation' with China
Replies
1
Views
518
Dalit
Dalit
beijingwalker
Macron to take French business leaders to China next week, despite EU calls to ‘de-risk’ ties
Replies
2
Views
120
Leishangthem
Leishangthem
beijingwalker
Ukrainian president fears World War III if China supports Russia
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
2K
aziqbal
aziqbal
beijingwalker
Exclusive-China's Xi plans Russia visit as soon as next week - sources
Replies
4
Views
262
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom