France's Macron says he knows he can count on China's Xi to reason with Russia​

ReutersThu, April 6, 2023 at 4:18 AM EDTBEIJING, April 6 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron told China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday that he knows he can count on China to reason with Russia and bring everyone back to the negotiating table.Macron made the remarks during a state visit to Beijing while meeting with Xi."The Russian aggression in Ukraine has dealt a blow to (international) stability," Macron told Xi. "I know I can count on you to bring back Russia to reason and everyone back to the negotiating table." (Reporting by Michel Rose and the Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christina Fincher)