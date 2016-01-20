France's freedom of speech (excuse for Islamophobia/hate crimes?)

The Islamophobia of France is now becoming increaingly apparent and becoming visible, France's Charlie Hebdo published hate cartoons insulting Islam few days ago. A muslim charity owner's house was violantly raided and was arrested when he tweeted criticizing French President on his anti Islamic separatism law.The re election campaign by French president is filled with Islamophobic statements, which s said to provide his political leverage, the country has justified hate crimes under Freedom of speech. The credibility of europe and west and its freedom of speech mantra is clearly being used by neo nazi far right extremists to justify hate crimes.