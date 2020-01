And a separate wing from paf especially to study find weakness in Rafael and make it public therefore hurting its market and providing a competitor to Rafale.

I may not have a better idea you may not have good idea but if we think about someone will come with a solution and find a better way to approach French problem. But we need to add it to think about list.

1. It will help expand thought process of developing good foundation for countermeasures against Rafale which is the main strike platform of our enemy.

2. It can also bring some kind of awareness in European Pakistani communities about the role of France in Pakistan affairs which probably won't have much effect but European leaders depend on community votes and how can that be leveraged and to what extent I dont know but someone needs to think about it.

3. Identifying what kind of connections and what kind of parties are in links with French because that also could be an Indian intelligence connection as well. After all Israeli operates through French embassy at one time but currently I dont know.

4. Monitor activities and every activity.

5. Dont be fooled by French delicacy.

