France, US among other nations to evacuate 14,000 stranded in India

A Japan airlines flights waits to evacuate Japanese citizens stuck in India. (ANI Twitter)

The US, France, Germany and other countries are engaged in hectic efforts to evacuate close to 14,000 of their nationals stranded in India

Russia has close to 8,000 tourists in the country, mostly in Goa, while more than 450 were evacuated on Wednesday. Japan, Malaysia and Ukraine have also operated special flights to fly out hundreds of their nationals.

German ambassador Walter Lindner has been leading efforts at a 24x7 crisis centre within his embassy to facilitate the evacuation of more than 3,000 German tourists and travellers from other European countries.