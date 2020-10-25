France urges Middle Eastern countries to stop boycott of French products

There is nothing to urge here and the boycot has something to do with Macron's own comments. He SAID nonsensical stuff. His retarded imo saying insulting religious relics, books, and blasphemy is freedom of speech. It's not freedom of speech but rather defaming and blatantly insulting what many communities believe in. It's like saying the N word is freedom of speech or insulting the jewish believes. The boycot on French goods will only spread even more until there is no french goods anywhere to be seen