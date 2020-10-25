What's new

France urges Middle Eastern countries to stop boycott of French products

PARIS (Reuters) - France on Sunday urged Middle Eastern countries to stop retail companies from boycotting French products.

The foreign affairs ministry said in a statement that in recent days there had been calls to boycott French products, notably food products, in several Middle Eastern countries as well as calls for demonstrations against France over the publication of satirical cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad.

“These calls for boycott are baseless and should stop immediately, as well as all attacks against our country, which are being pushed by a radical minority,” the statement said.



France urges Middle Eastern countries to stop boycott of French products

France on Sunday urged Middle Eastern countries to stop retail companies from boycotting French products.
There is nothing to urge here and the boycot has something to do with Macron's own comments. He SAID nonsensical stuff. His retarded imo saying insulting religious relics, books, and blasphemy is freedom of speech. It's not freedom of speech but rather defaming and blatantly insulting what many communities believe in. It's like saying the N word is freedom of speech or insulting the jewish believes. The boycot on French goods will only spread even more until there is no french goods anywhere to be seen
 
Urge us after you have apologized.

^ Which will never happen anyway, it will be political suicide.
 
