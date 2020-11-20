France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more

kongn said: France has also told Qatar, one of the countries that bought the Rafale fighters, not to allow Pakistan-origin technicians to work with the plane over concerns that they could leak technical information about the fighter to Islamabad as the omni-role jet is the front-line fighter of India. Pakistan is known to share vital defence data with China in the past. Click to expand...

No this is what happens when you believe in fake news by hindustan times

The real reason to issue such a piece by HT is that India's fear of Pakistan access to Rafale.France didn't say so but Indian Media was quick to shout. Furthermore, Augosta upgrade is already done by Turkey let alone the other references & stopping Mirage upgrade kits or whatever these Indians are up-to. Mirages are upgraded at MRF and parts wouldn't be an issue given the service life left for the fleet as well as their superannuation till the time of replacement. PAF Technicians are already trained by DASSAULT.Eventually, Indian Ambassador was told like to keep calm and believe in this which is almost irrelevant. The beating by Mirage & Pakistan Access to Rafale; is very painful for Modi.By the way, if that is the case then Indian establishment should also know that SISI has taken the Macron to the cleaners as well on similar issue and not to mention about PAF buying already upgraded Egyptian Mirages mostly for spare support and further addition to the existing fleet. The fleet is going to fly till replacement and neither the so-called Indian Ambassador nor the Hindustan Times can do anything. In-fact, the whole Muslim world has condemned Macron for his provocation & arrogance. I will be waiting for how many nations among those are being sanctioned by France like this allegedly but No.... only Pakistan has to be sanctioned in parallel world because Indian Ambassador visited so.After such news piece, Indian Media be like:Ab France sikhaye ga Pakistan ko sabakMirage Tayaray reh gaye zameen par (q k pichli dafa unhu mara or India kuch na kar saka)PAF ura na sakay gi vemaanNavy reh jaye gi pareshan q k Pakistan ki abdoz rahay gi gar parPakistani Navy ab le na sakay gi pani ma sansand go on man.