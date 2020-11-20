What's new

France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more

Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla was told about the French government's decisions vis-a-vis Pakistan when he visited Paris on October 29.
France has decided against helping Pakistan upgrade its fleet of Mirage fighter jets, air defence system and Agosta 90B class submarines, a direct fallout of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s loud criticism of French President Emmanuel Macron’s defence of the right to mock religion following the murder of a French schoolteacher, people familiar with the matter said.

France has also told Qatar, one of the countries that bought the Rafale fighters, not to allow Pakistan-origin technicians to work with the plane over concerns that they could leak technical information about the fighter to Islamabad as the omni-role jet is the front-line fighter of India. Pakistan is known to share vital defence data with China in the past.
Paris has already started putting the asylum requests from Pakistanis under detailed scrutiny in view of the strained ties between the two countries and the stabbing incident outside the former Paris office of the controversial Charlie Hebdo magazine. In September, Ali Hassan, an 18-year-old of Pakistani origin, stabbed two persons with a meat cleaver outside the magazine’s previous office, unaware that the magazine had shifted out. His father, who lives in Pakistan, later told a local news channel that his son had “done a great job” and he is “very happy” about the attack.

Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla was told about the French government’s decisions when he visited Paris on 29 October after New Delhi criticised the personal attacks on President Macron. France also reassured Shringla that it is very sensitive to security concerns of its strategic ally and had issued directions about keeping Pakistan-origin technicians away from Rafale fighter jet under the export control regime in light of India’s security concerns that has inducted Rafale fighters in the Indian Air Force.
The French government’s decision not to upgrade the Mirage III and Mirage 5 fighter jets could severely impact the Pakistan Air Force which has had about 150 Mirage fighter jets manufactured by the French firm Dassault Aviation. Only half of them, however, are serviceable.

Pakistan had been buying Mirage jets for decades, some of them discarded by other countries, according to a 2018 AFP report, and has a facility outside Islamabad to refurbish the ageing fighter jets to keep them flying. Diplomats in New Delhi and Paris told Hindustan Times that Pakistan had recently requested France for upgrades to keep the fighter jets in the air. “The request has been declined,” one diplomat in Paris said.
A similar request for upgrading the French-Italian air defence system has also been denied.
Diplomats said a third request from Pakistan to upgrade its Agosta 90B class submarines with air-independent propulsion (AIP) systems that would allow them to stay underwater for longer has also been rejected by France.
Pakistan has three Agosta 90B submarines: Khalid, Saad and Hamza.

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel had earlier turned down a similar request for supply of the AIP systems to upgrade submarines in Pakistan’s inventory due to its role in promoting terror, particularly Islamabad’s failure to cooperate in identifying the perpetrators of the truck bomb attack on the Germany Embassy in Kabul in May 2017.
The French government’s decisions came soon after PM Khan, along with close ally Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, led the charge against President Macron after his statement on the beheading of a teacher near the school where he had shown his pupils caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad, considered blasphemous by Muslims.
PM Khan followed up on his sharp criticism with an open letter to leaders of Muslim-majority countries that asked them to unite against “growing Islamophobia in non-Muslim states”. Pakistan’s National Assembly went a step further to pass a government-supported resolution that demanded recall of Pakistan’s envoy to Paris. It later realised that Pakistan hadn’t had an ambassador in Paris for three months.

On the streets of Pakistan, there have been calls to boycott French goods. Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan, a hard-line Islamist group, which held a sit-in in Islamabad over republishing the caricatures in France, last week revealed that the government had agreed to boycott French goods. The group had made public an agreement with signatures of the federal minister for religious affairs and the interior minister agreeing to the boycott.
The sharp criticism from Islamabad and Ankara is a contrast to the muted response from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Egypt, the traditional Sunni world leaders, over President Macron’s effort to take corrective steps in his country. France and Turkey have been on opposite sides elsewhere as well including Libya, Mediterranean, Syria and Nagorno Karabakh.
 
nobody cares, world didn't end when USA placed sanctions on Pakistan and couldn't import some F-16s from there..

regards
 
Taimur Khurram said:
See, this is what happens when you have a big mouth.
Click to expand...
I am not sure if the news is true but launching a tirade against a global power is not wise. There are dozens of Muslim countries that are far better placed to hurt France and at the same time able to cope with whatever the French throw back. Let them do it like Turkey, Iran, Saudia Arabia etc.

Pakistan is the last on the list and should have stayed low key. BUT, Pakistani population is ignorant. We saw how Rizvi made a big deal about this. This forced the hand of the government to shout louder and not be seen as soft on France. Basically mob force influenced and often forces the hand of Pak governments.
 
Pakistani subs are being upgraded at Turkey not France.
Mirages almost all of the work is being done in Kamra.
Since Rafale Pakistan hasnt made any major arms deal with France directly.
This seems more of india feel good article than actually making any difference.
Italy is the main place where Pakistan goes for air defence systems in EU
 
The real reason to issue such a piece by HT is that India's fear of Pakistan access to Rafale.

France didn't say so but Indian Media was quick to shout. Furthermore, Augosta upgrade is already done by Turkey let alone the other references & stopping Mirage upgrade kits or whatever these Indians are up-to. Mirages are upgraded at MRF and parts wouldn't be an issue given the service life left for the fleet as well as their superannuation till the time of replacement. PAF Technicians are already trained by DASSAULT.

kongn said:
France has also told Qatar, one of the countries that bought the Rafale fighters, not to allow Pakistan-origin technicians to work with the plane over concerns that they could leak technical information about the fighter to Islamabad as the omni-role jet is the front-line fighter of India. Pakistan is known to share vital defence data with China in the past.
Click to expand...
Eventually, Indian Ambassador was told like to keep calm and believe in this which is almost irrelevant. The beating by Mirage & Pakistan Access to Rafale; is very painful for Modi.

By the way, if that is the case then Indian establishment should also know that SISI has taken the Macron to the cleaners as well on similar issue and not to mention about PAF buying already upgraded Egyptian Mirages mostly for spare support and further addition to the existing fleet. The fleet is going to fly till replacement and neither the so-called Indian Ambassador nor the Hindustan Times can do anything. In-fact, the whole Muslim world has condemned Macron for his provocation & arrogance. I will be waiting for how many nations among those are being sanctioned by France like this allegedly but No.... only Pakistan has to be sanctioned in parallel world because Indian Ambassador visited so.
Areesh said:
No this is what happens when you believe in fake news by hindustan times
Click to expand...
After such news piece, Indian Media be like:

Ab France sikhaye ga Pakistan ko sabak
Mirage Tayaray reh gaye zameen par (q k pichli dafa unhu mara or India kuch na kar saka)
PAF ura na sakay gi vemaan
Navy reh jaye gi pareshan q k Pakistan ki abdoz rahay gi gar par
Pakistani Navy ab le na sakay gi pani ma sans
and go on man.
 
Last edited:
The Eagle said:
The real reason to issue such a piece by HT is that India's fear of Pakistan access to Rafale.

France didn't say so but Indian Media was quick to shout. Furthermore, Augosta upgrade is already done by Turkey let alone the other references & stopping Mirage upgrade kits or whatever these Indians are up-to. Mirages are upgraded at MRF and parts wouldn't be an issue given the service life left for the fleet as well as their superannuation till the time of replacement. PAF Technicians are already trained by DASSAULT.



Eventually, Indian Ambassador was told like to keep calm and believe in this which is almost irrelevant. The beating by Mirage & Pakistan Access to Rafale; is very painful for Modi.

By the way, if that is the case then Indian establishment should also know that SISI has taken the Macron to the cleaners as well on similar issue and not to mention about PAF buying already upgraded Egyptian Mirages mostly for spare support and further addition to the existing fleet. The fleet is going to fly till replacement and neither the so-called Indian Ambassador nor the Hindustan Times can do anything. In-fact, the whole Muslim world has condemned Macron for his provocation & arrogance. I will be waiting for how many nations among those are being sanctioned by France like this allegedly but No.... only Pakistan has to be sanctioned in parallel world because Indian Ambassador visited so.
Click to expand...
absolutely france manufacture nothing today remotely connected to mirage iii
 
C'mon guys, this is a Pakistani Defence Forum, at least we should be recognising India pake newj.

- What program is going on to upgrade the Mirages? None. Everything we do to them we do at Kamra, we buy parts from foreign nations by canabilising their spare fleets. I very much doubt Dassult even has a production like for 60's era fighters anymore. We'll be looking to retire these soon, not upgrade them.

- Agosta 90B, the upgrades are currently being done by a Turkish firm.

Even the bit about the Qatari Rafales - it's been news on this forum for years. Half of you guys were taunting the Indians that our pilots had flown the Rafale before theirs had.
 
The Eagle said:
The real reason to issue such a piece by HT is that India's fear of Pakistan access to Rafale.

France didn't say so but Indian Media was quick to shout. Furthermore, Augosta upgrade is already done by Turkey let alone the other references & stopping Mirage upgrade kits or whatever these Indians are up-to. Mirages are upgraded at MRF and parts wouldn't be an issue given the service life left for the fleet as well as their superannuation till the time of replacement. PAF Technicians are already trained by DASSAULT.



Eventually, Indian Ambassador was told like to keep calm and believe in this which is almost irrelevant. The beating by Mirage & Pakistan Access to Rafale; is very painful for Modi.

By the way, if that is the case then Indian establishment should also know that SISI has taken the Macron to the cleaners as well on similar issue and not to mention about PAF buying already upgraded Egyptian Mirages mostly for spare support and further addition to the existing fleet. The fleet is going to fly till replacement and neither the so-called Indian Ambassador nor the Hindustan Times can do anything. In-fact, the whole Muslim world has condemned Macron for his provocation & arrogance. I will be waiting for how many nations among those are being sanctioned by France like this allegedly but No.... only Pakistan has to be sanctioned in parallel world because Indian Ambassador visited so.


After such news piece, Indian Media be like:

Ab France sikhaye ga Pakistan ko sabak
Mirage Tayaray reh gaye zameen par (q k pichli dafa unhu mara or India kuch na kar saka)
PAF ura na sakay gi vemaan
Navy reh jaye gi pareshan q k Pakistan ki abdoz rahay gi gar par
Pakistani Navy ab le na sakay gi pani ma sans
and go on man.
Click to expand...
Indians and Indian media after this fake news be like:

IMG_20201104_055129.png
 
