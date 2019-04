France to throw open archives on Rwanda genocide to clarify its role 25 years after the massacre

President Emmanuel Macron of France has promised to boost judicial means to speed up prosecution of genocide suspects living France

Some 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were massacred in the Rwandan genocide

The downing of Rwanda's President Juvenal Habyarimana's plane sparked the 1994 genocide, with judges locating missile launchers within a camp of French-trained Hutus