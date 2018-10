The Charles de Gaulle, currently in the southern French port of Toulon undergoing renovation, should be ready to sail to the Indian Ocean early next year, French defence minister Florence Parly said.

In May, the French helicopter-carrier Dixmude cruised the South China Sea, while a French air squadron flew over the region in August. Also in May, French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking on a trip to Australia, said no country could be allowed to dominate the region.