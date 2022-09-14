What's new

France to raise Armenia, Azerbaijan clashes at UN Security Council

www.reuters.com

France to raise Armenia, Azerbaijan clashes at UN Security Council

France will bring up the topic of clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan at the U.N. Security Council, the office of President Emmanuel Macron said, adding that Macron continued to urge both sides to stick to a ceasefire.
United Nations Security Council meeting in New York

Members attend a meeting by the United Nations Security Council regarding the shelling of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, held in the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 6, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

PARIS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - France will bring up the topic of clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan at the U.N. Security Council, the office of President Emmanuel Macron said, adding that Macron continued to urge both sides to stick to a ceasefire.
Armenia said on Tuesday that at least 49 of its soldiers had been killed in clashes along the border with Azerbaijan after a sharp escalation in hostilities which prompted Russia and the United States to call for restraint. read more
Along with the United States and Russia, France is co-president of the Minsk group, which mediates between Armenia and Azerbaijan.







