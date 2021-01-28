What's new

France to propose Belh@rra Intermediate Size Frigate to Hellenic Navy

Zarvan

Zarvan

According to information published by the French Website Zone Militaire Opex360 on January 25, 2021, the French defense industry could propose a modified version of its Belh@rra FTI (Frégates de taille intermédiaire - Intermediate Size Frigate) to Hellenic Navy armed with naval cruise missiles (MdCn) in addition to the 8 Exocet MM40B3C anti-ship missile, 16 Aster 15/30 surface-to-air missiles, MU 90 torpedoes, one 76mm naval gun and the two remotely-operated weapon station armed with 25mm automatic cannon.
Russian Vyborg Shipyard laid the Purga ice class coastguard ship of project 23550 925 001
Artist rendering Belh@rra FTI Frégates de taille intermédiaire - Intermediate Size Frigate. (Picture source Naval Group)

Greece has requested a frigate that will have the capability to conduct land attack using cruise missiles. To respond to the request of the Hellenic Navy, Lockheed-Martin has proposed to sale four MMSC (Multi-Mission Surface Combatant) frigates. The ship can be armed with two Harpoon shipboard launchers with eight RGM-84 Harpoon Block II anti-ship missiles, one MK-15 Mod 31 SeaRAM close-in weapon system (CIWS) with 11-cell RIM 116C Block II Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAMs), a 57mm Mk110 deck gun and a medium-caliber rapid-fire gun.

The FTI is a French navy program to design and create a planned class of frigates. At the moment, the program consists of five ships, with commissioning planned from 2023 onwards. The export variant is designated BELH@RRA frigate.

The five FTI BELH@RRA frigates will be built by the French companies Naval Group and Thales. In April 2017, the French Defense Ministry announced the attribution to DCNS now Naval Group, a contract for the development and construction of five intermediate-size frigates (FTIs) for the French Navy. The steel-cutting ceremony of the first FDI frigate was held in October 2019.

The BELH@RRA frigates will be able to conduct a wide range of missions such as anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, anti-aircraft warfare, patrol, maritime security, control of exclusive economic zone (EEZ), asymmetric warfare, and Special Forces activities.

The BELH@RRA frigates will have a length of 122 m, a beam of 17.7 m, and a displacement of 4,460 tons. The ship will have a crew of 110 people as well as an air crew detachment of approximately 15 people. She will also have a flight deck and one hangar to accommodate one unmanned VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft or one NH-90 naval helicopter.

The BELH@RRA frigate can be armed with one Oto Melara 76mm Super Rapid gun (mounted in stealth cupola), two 20 mm remotely operated automatic cannons, 8 Exocet MM-40 Block 3 anti-ship, two Sylver A50 8-cell VLS (Vertical Launching System) for MBDA Aster 15/30 surface-to-air missiles and two dual torpedo tubes with EuroTorp MU90 Impact torpedoes.

The BELH@RRA frigate will be powered by a combined diesel and diesel (CODAD) propulsion system. She will have the capability to reach a top speed of 27 knots (50.0 km/h) with a maximum cruising range of 5,000 nmi (9,300 km) at 15 knots (27.8 km/h).

K

KurtisBrian

haha four boats, who cares. How will a few boats and some jets stop a million men? Just wait a few years, Turkey. No more tourism. No more money for Greece. No future for Greece. Door to Europe is WIDE open. No Vlad, El Cid, Charles Martel to stop anybody.

Almost a million Greeks are over 80.

greekcitytimes.com

Greece Records Population Decline For 2020 - Greek City Times

Greece’s population which, according to data of the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), will stand at 10,718,565 people (5,215,488 men and 5,503,077
greekcitytimes.com greekcitytimes.com

www.thenationalherald.com

Greece's Population in Decline, Set to Drop to 8 Million by 2025, Experts Claim

- The National Herald
www.thenationalherald.com www.thenationalherald.com
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Yet 80 million Turks don't dare to confront 300 Greeks. :sniper:

 
