French Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Parly, visited the French Navy (Marine Nationale) naval base of Brest on May 29. She witnessed the future mine warfare system and presented the advances of the franco-british maritime mine countermeaseure (MMCM) programme.

1 Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), the Multi-Shot Mine Neutralization System by Saab, to identify and neutralize sea mines.

3 Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV), the Espadon (Swordfish) by ECA Group with Thales payloads

2 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV), the C-Sweep by L3Harris ASV equipped with a towed sonar (the TSAM by Thales), to detect, classify and locate (DCL functions) the mines.