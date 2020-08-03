France to defend Cyprus in case of attack in uncoming military agreement

According to the Greek newspaper Kathimeriní,France is interested in strengthening the military cooperation between the two countries with specific steps. The French are showing interests about the port of Limassol,which will be used on a regular basis by French warships.Nicosia welcomes the prospect of a stronger French naval presence in Cyprus. Not only the French are showing interests in this port,but also to the air base of Paphos.In return of their use by the French armed forces,France will offer military assistance to Cyprus in event of an attack by a third country.