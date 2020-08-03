/ Register

  • Monday, August 3, 2020

France to defend Cyprus in case of attack in uncoming military agreement

Discussion in 'Europe & Russia' started by Vergennes, Aug 3, 2020 at 11:11 PM.

  1. Aug 3, 2020 at 11:11 PM #1
    Vergennes

    Vergennes PROFESSIONAL

    Messages:
    5,100
    Joined:
    Feb 25, 2014
    Ratings:
    +61 / 13,893 / -0
    Country:
    France
    Location:
    France
    According to the Greek newspaper Kathimeriní,France is interested in strengthening the military cooperation between the two countries with specific steps. The French are showing interests about the port of Limassol,which will be used on a regular basis by French warships.

    Nicosia welcomes the prospect of a stronger French naval presence in Cyprus. Not only the French are showing interests in this port,but also to the air base of Paphos.

    In return of their use by the French armed forces,France will offer military assistance to Cyprus in event of an attack by a third country.

    https://www.kathimerini.com.cy/gr/politiki/diplomatia/denei-monima-sti-lemeso-i-gallia

    @Dante80
     
  2. Aug 3, 2020 at 11:16 PM #2
    HalfMoon

    HalfMoon SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,406
    Joined:
    Nov 21, 2018
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,954 / -3
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Forget about defending Cyprus. I doubt France can defend herself from Turkey?
     
  3. Aug 3, 2020 at 11:17 PM #3
    damm1t

    damm1t SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,811
    Joined:
    Sep 22, 2010
    Ratings:
    +2 / 7,501 / -3
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
    122-1222459_facepalm-emoji-png-man-face-palm-emoji-transparent.png
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  4. Aug 3, 2020 at 11:19 PM #4
    Mamajama

    Mamajama FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    31
    Joined:
    Yesterday
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2 / -0
    Country:
    Germany
    Location:
    Germany
    France is stronger than Turkey in air force and has more training. No air force no nothing.
     
  5. Aug 3, 2020 at 11:23 PM #5
    HalfMoon

    HalfMoon SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,406
    Joined:
    Nov 21, 2018
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,954 / -3
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India

    Turkey's s-400 will shoot down French Rafales like flies in the sky.
     
  6. Aug 3, 2020 at 11:24 PM #6
    alphapak

    alphapak FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,041
    Joined:
    Nov 22, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,357 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Pakistan should get into a military agreement with Turkey.
     
  7. Aug 3, 2020 at 11:24 PM #7
    Mamajama

    Mamajama FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    31
    Joined:
    Yesterday
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2 / -0
    Country:
    Germany
    Location:
    Germany
    France is much more capable than Turkey dont let bias cloud you.
     
  8. Aug 3, 2020 at 11:28 PM #8
    @xxx[{::::::::::::::::::>

    @xxx[{::::::::::::::::::> FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,638
    Joined:
    Aug 30, 2016
    Ratings:
    +3 / 2,909 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Turkey
    France and Turkey are both NATO members. We won't see them fighting. French just want to extend their military reach like the British with their base in Cyprus.
     
  9. Aug 3, 2020 at 11:31 PM #9
    Alternatiiv

    Alternatiiv SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,312
    Joined:
    Sep 2, 2018
    Ratings:
    +17 / 7,129 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Turkey
    Defend against what though? It's the greeks and their allies who threaten the sovereignty of TRNC, not the other way around.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 19 (Users: 5, Guests: 14)
  1. Alternatiiv ,
  2. Shah_Deu ,
  3. Uguduwa ,
  4. @xxx[{::::::::::::::::::>