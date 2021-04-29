France Tests New Version of M51 Ballistic Missile, But Atypical Trajectory Questions Remain

France’s four Triomphant-class submarines field the country’s small nuclear deterrent, and although some have suggested Paris scrap its nuclear weapons and nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the defense sector is reluctant to let such knowledge slip out of regular use.



The French Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday the successful firing of an M51.2 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), the latest version of the weapon that underpins Paris’ nuclear deterrent. However, some questions about the test remain unanswered.