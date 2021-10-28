What's new

France shuts down Allonnes mosque and Islamic school for harbouring ‘radical Islam’ and promoting ‘armed jihad’, plans to close 7 more

D

DavidsSling

FULL MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
799
0
732
Country
Israel
Location
Australia
France government has ordered the closure of a mosque in Allonnes near Le Mans for harboring ‘radical Islam’ and ‘legitimizing terrorist attacks’. Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said that the managers and imams at the mosque allowed actions that run counter to the ‘values of the Republic’, Opindia reports.

The mosque has been shut down for six months, Darmanin said, adding that the bank accounts of the mosque’s administrators were also seized.

The charges against the mosque include inciting hatred towards France, Westerners, Christians, and Jews. “The sermons propagated in this mosque cultivating hatred toward France,” Darmanin wrote on Twitter, defending the closure. The administration said that apart from hatred and discrimination”, the mosque also promoted “the establishment of sharia” in France.

Along with the mosque, a Quranic school hosted by it also has been closed, saying that “armed jihad” was promoted in the school. A pasted sign on the door of the school said on Wednesday that the classes were “suspended until further notice.”

The French Interior Minister also added that plans are underway to shut down seven more associations or religious buildings by the end of the year. The minister also informed about the closure of 13 religious associations since President Emmanuel Macron took office in Elysee Palace.


www.1lurer.am

France shuts down Allonnes mosque and Islamic school for harbouring ‘radical Islam’ and promoting ‘armed jihad’, plans to close 7 more

France shuts down Allonnes mosque and Islamic school for harbouring ‘radical Islam’ and promoting ‘armed jihad’, plans to close 7 more
www.1lurer.am www.1lurer.am

Well done France, leading the charge against Islam, now more countries need to follow.
 
B

Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
4,984
9
6,898
DavidsSling said:
France government has ordered the closure of a mosque in Allonnes near Le Mans for harboring ‘radical Islam’ and ‘legitimizing terrorist attacks’. Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said that the managers and imams at the mosque allowed actions that run counter to the ‘values of the Republic’, Opindia reports.

The mosque has been shut down for six months, Darmanin said, adding that the bank accounts of the mosque’s administrators were also seized.

The charges against the mosque include inciting hatred towards France, Westerners, Christians, and Jews. “The sermons propagated in this mosque cultivating hatred toward France,” Darmanin wrote on Twitter, defending the closure. The administration said that apart from hatred and discrimination”, the mosque also promoted “the establishment of sharia” in France.

Along with the mosque, a Quranic school hosted by it also has been closed, saying that “armed jihad” was promoted in the school. A pasted sign on the door of the school said on Wednesday that the classes were “suspended until further notice.”

The French Interior Minister also added that plans are underway to shut down seven more associations or religious buildings by the end of the year. The minister also informed about the closure of 13 religious associations since President Emmanuel Macron took office in Elysee Palace.


www.1lurer.am

France shuts down Allonnes mosque and Islamic school for harbouring ‘radical Islam’ and promoting ‘armed jihad’, plans to close 7 more

France shuts down Allonnes mosque and Islamic school for harbouring ‘radical Islam’ and promoting ‘armed jihad’, plans to close 7 more
www.1lurer.am www.1lurer.am

Well done France, leading the charge against Islam, now more countries need to follow.
Click to expand...
Do you also cheer hitler for leading charge against Judaism Mr. ZioNazi?
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
16,986
-21
24,148
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
DavidsSling said:
We are the Jews of the book, we are the chosen people of God, and we will continue to thrive.
Click to expand...
You deviated from the path that's why you were mostly wiped from humanity
Keep going Muslims of France

France was a brutal colonial power who raped and murdered

Stand up for your faith and values and keep spreading

We have time and numbers
 
Omar Al-Deek

Omar Al-Deek

FULL MEMBER
Aug 28, 2019
439
0
521
Country
Mexico
Location
United States
DavidsSling said:
France government has ordered the closure of a mosque in Allonnes near Le Mans for harboring ‘radical Islam’ and ‘legitimizing terrorist attacks’. Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said that the managers and imams at the mosque allowed actions that run counter to the ‘values of the Republic’, Opindia reports.

The mosque has been shut down for six months, Darmanin said, adding that the bank accounts of the mosque’s administrators were also seized.

The charges against the mosque include inciting hatred towards France, Westerners, Christians, and Jews. “The sermons propagated in this mosque cultivating hatred toward France,” Darmanin wrote on Twitter, defending the closure. The administration said that apart from hatred and discrimination”, the mosque also promoted “the establishment of sharia” in France.

Along with the mosque, a Quranic school hosted by it also has been closed, saying that “armed jihad” was promoted in the school. A pasted sign on the door of the school said on Wednesday that the classes were “suspended until further notice.”

The French Interior Minister also added that plans are underway to shut down seven more associations or religious buildings by the end of the year. The minister also informed about the closure of 13 religious associations since President Emmanuel Macron took office in Elysee Palace.


www.1lurer.am

France shuts down Allonnes mosque and Islamic school for harbouring ‘radical Islam’ and promoting ‘armed jihad’, plans to close 7 more

France shuts down Allonnes mosque and Islamic school for harbouring ‘radical Islam’ and promoting ‘armed jihad’, plans to close 7 more
www.1lurer.am www.1lurer.am

Well done France, leading the charge against Islam, now more countries need to follow.
Click to expand...
I don't understand why this kind of garbage is even allowed on this site.
DavidsSling said:
We are the Jews of the book, we are the chosen people of God, and we will continue to thrive.
Click to expand...
Wait you are Jews as in actual Jews? Yahud? Not Christians?

You people are chosen people of Iblees.
 
B

Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
4,984
9
6,898
DavidsSling said:
We are the Jews of the book, we are the chosen people of God, and we will continue to thrive.
Click to expand...
You are not thriving but nearly surviving that too because Muslims have you refuge over the centuries. Where do you think likes of Maimonides resided and carried out their work.
Islam (the new covenant) is on the other hand thriving and soon will hold sway on European politics.:D
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
23,028
16
20,329
Country
India
Location
India
DavidsSling said:
Well done France, leading the charge against Islam, now more countries need to follow.
Click to expand...
Hi, these people mentioned in the article going on about jihad against Westerners and such, these people were bred by Western governments themselves for the express purpose of sabotaging progressive Muslim-majority countries. We saw what happened in Libya in 2011 when France's Sarkozy government bombed Libya from the air and the sea and provided arms and finance to thousands of transnational criminals from around the world. And there were French special forces in Libya too.

You say you are a Jew and I suppose a Zionist too. One French Jew Zionist, Bernard Henri Levy, was instrumental in preaching for the overthrow of the Gaddafi-guided Libyan Jamahiriya and installing a mullah system there composed of Al Qaeda, Muslim Brotherhood and other such criminal groups. Levy in fact paid visits to Libya to meet the AQ and MB criminals. So we have a situation of Western Crusader Christian militaries, Jew Zionists and so-called Muslims all collaborating to overthrow a progressive, actually democratic Muslim-majority system. Those specific so-called Muslims in France speaking of jihad against France, the West, Christians and Jews are snakes bred by the Western governments. If they bite you you are at fault. Please understand this.
 
Last edited:
EasyNow

EasyNow

FULL MEMBER
Oct 11, 2013
1,546
-3
2,245
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
Omar Al-Deek said:
I don't understand why this kind of garbage is even allowed on this site.


Wait you are Jews as in actual Jews? Yahud? Not Christians?

You people are chosen people of Iblees.
Click to expand...
This guy is a false flagger. Go through his post history and see.

He's probably Pakistani or Bangladeshi trying to create drama. I can't stand deviousness and fakery.
 
B

Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
4,984
9
6,898
Just realized. This dumbass is indian masquerading as Jewish Israeli…
EasyNow said:
This guy is a false flagger. Go through his post history and see.

He's probably Pakistani or Bangladeshi trying to create drama. I can't stand deviousness and fakery.
Click to expand...
Just did. He is indian. Most topics he is interested in are indian.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 1, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom