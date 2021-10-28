France shuts down Allonnes mosque and Islamic school for harbouring ‘radical Islam’ and promoting ‘armed jihad’, plans to close 7 more

DavidsSling said: Well done France, leading the charge against Islam, now more countries need to follow. Click to expand...

Hi, these people mentioned in the article going on about jihad against Westerners and such, these people were bred by Western governments themselves for the express purpose of sabotaging progressive Muslim-majority countries. We saw what happened in Libya in 2011 when France's Sarkozy government bombed Libya from the air and the sea and provided arms and finance to thousands of transnational criminals from around the world. And there were French special forces in Libya too.You say you are a Jew and I suppose a Zionist too. One French Jew Zionist, Bernard Henri Levy, was instrumental in preaching for the overthrow of the Gaddafi-guided Libyan Jamahiriya and installing a mullah system there composed of Al Qaeda, Muslim Brotherhood and other such criminal groups. Levy in fact paid visits to Libya to meet the AQ and MB criminals. So we have a situation of Western Crusader Christian militaries, Jew Zionists and so-called Muslims all collaborating to overthrow a progressive, actually democratic Muslim-majority system. Those specific so-called Muslims in France speaking of jihad against France, the West, Christians and Jews are snakes bred by the Western governments. If they bite you you are at fault. Please understand this.