France should avoid being dragged into US-China rivalry: Chief of Defense staff

The French Chief of Defence Staff, General Francois Lecointre, recently said that France should avoid being drawn into the growing rivalry between China and the US, which will become a central geopolitical confrontation of the future. While speaking to a daily newspaper, Lecointre said that the future international arena will revolve around the standoff between Beijing and Washington, in which all third states will have to pick a side, something neither France nor Europe is interested in. He said that France's relationship with the US is of "vital importance" but he also added that France must not allow itself to be drawn into the rivalry between China and Beijing.Further, the General mentioned concerns of the Eastern European nations over Russia's rearmament, as Moscow, in his opinion, along with Beijing, is becoming an increasingly dangerous rival in space and underwater. He said that Moscow was also trying to weaken the democratic model by acting in the field of digital technologies. Lecointre went on to note that the presence of Russia, Turkey or China in Africa was also disturbing and destabilising.