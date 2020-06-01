What's new

france send war ship to stop turkey

lol.. As if the frenchie poddle even dares to provoke the angry Turk... Source is bad tho computerized Youtube
 
France still dreams about imperialism. I hope the Turks give them a good slap to wake them up.
 
