France scores big win landing contract for major Iraqi construction project at expense of Turkey

Turkey has lost a major construction bid in Mosul to the French, the latest curveball France has thrown Turkey in the two countries’ struggle for influence in the Middle East and North Africa region.
Iraq has come to a preliminary agreement with a French company for the renovation of Mosul International Airport, a project Turkey has been eagerly eyeing since 2019 as part of its ambitious plans to be heavily involved in the reconstruction of Iraq following the 2014 Islamic State takeover. The central Iraqi government authorized the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority to negotiate and sign a deal for the reconstruction of the airport with France’s Aeroports de Paris Ingenierie on Dec. 27.
The announcement of the bad news for Turkey came from the Turkish ambassador to Baghdad, who had been lobbying on behalf of the Turkish companies.

France scores big Iraqi construction project at Turkey's expense

A French company has beaten out a Turkish one for the Mosul airport project; political considerations along with economic concerns seem to have factored into Baghdad's decision.
Not unexpected result. Turkey still occupied northern Iraq. I dont think they will allowed Turkey companies to win this tender.
 
Beast said:
Not unexpected result. Turkey still occupied northern Iraq. I dont think they will allowed Turkey companies to win this tender.
I don't think that would be a major obstacle as Turkish defence minister recently visited Baghdad. Also, Turkey occupying northern Iraq is not something new.
 
Aspen said:
I don't think that would be a major obstacle as Turkish defence minister recently visited Baghdad. Also, Turkey occupying northern Iraq is not something new.
Visit is one thing. Unsolved problem is another. Iraq are very wary of Turkey ambition in northern and repeatedly asked Turkey to retreat their troops presence in international recognized Iraq territories.
 
Beast said:
Visit is one thing. Unsolved problem is another. Iraq are very wary of Turkey ambition in northern and repeatedly asked Turkey to retreat their troops presence in international recognized Iraq territories.
Yeah I will agree with that, its hard to deny that politics probably did play a role in not giving Turkey the contract.
 
