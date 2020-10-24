France recalls ambassador to Turkey after Erdoğan questions Macron's mental state

JackFell said: Muslims should boycott France by going back to their home countries, France would quite literally collapse without all those highly skilled doctors and engineers. Click to expand...

There are 6 million french citizens of Muslim or Arab background nowWhen France gives back the trillions it stole from their lands during the colonial period maybe they will consider itUntil then TOUGH SHITThis is a FAIR non violent act of protestThis isn't about the teacherOr the private publication of Charlie HebdoThe french state represented by some dopey low level mayor chose to broadcast upon a MUNICIPAL building the picturesThis is old school colonial bigotry and racism from the frenchThe least we can do is a non violent protest in the form of a boycott of French products for atleast a period to show our anger