France recalls 15 of its diplomats from Pakistan

By recalling fifteen diplomats, the Quai d'Orsay denotes a change in its diplomacy in South Asia which is increasingly aligned with that of India.

For a long time, France had ignored the rivalry between the two nuclear powers in the region, forging a strategic partnership with India in 1998 while working to sign contracts with Pakistan. Until the early 2010s, Paris and Islamabad had laid the foundations for close collaboration in the military, especially air and naval fields. However, a loan project of 400 million euros will never see the light of day. Since then, Paris has favored its strategic partnership with New Delhi and has distanced itself from Pakistan.

Pakistan: France recalls 15 of its diplomatsSome officials have already left the country, a few days after anti-French protests.By Emmanuel DervillePosted yesterday at 19:42, Updated 7 hours agoIn New DelhiCold snap between France and Pakistan. On Thursday, when the embassy in Islamabad recommended that it", it recorded in the wake of the. This measure concerns several services of the embassy, including theThe recall of diplomats is the latest episode in the deterioration of bilateral relations which has lasted for five months. Tensions began to mount on November 16, 2020. The Pakistani government then signed an agreement with the Islamist party Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) whose activists paralyzed access to the capital. This officially banned movement, which aims to defend the Prophet Muhammad against blasphemy, demands the expulsion of the ambassador and the boycott of French products, in retaliation for Emmanuel Macron's comments on the right to caricature. The TLP also refused to allow Charlie Hebdo to publish cartoons of Muhammad on the first day of the trial for the November 2015 attacks, on September 2.The November 2020 agreement stipulates that Imran Khan's government will implement TLP demands within three months in exchange for stopping the protests. After further negotiations earlier this year, the deadline has been extended to April 20.However, Pakistani authorities on Wednesday reneged on the deal by banning the TLP. Its leader, Saad Hussain Rizvi, was arrested on April 12. Clashes between police and the TLP left at least fifteen law enforcement officials injured in Lahore on Sunday. Three Islamist activists were reportedly killed while seven police and paramilitaries were taken hostage.Eager to spare his electoral base while calling for order, Prime Minister Imran Khan posted a statement on Twitter on Saturday: “Our government acted against the TLP […] when it challenged state authority and used violence. I also call on Western governments that have banned Holocaust denial to use the same logic and penalize those who spread hateful messages against Muslims by insulting our prophet. "While the French ambassador to Islamabad remains in office, the recall of diplomats illustrates Paris’s impatience in the face of a crisis that has lasted more than five months. Despite everything, the French decision is extremely rare: even when the country was the scene of regular attacks during the insurgency between the army and the Pakistani Taliban in 2008, the French authorities did not repatriate their personnel.