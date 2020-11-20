What's new

France recalls 15 of its diplomats from Pakistan

Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
2,269
-25
1,265
Country
India
Location
India
MOD EDIT: Original Source was from S**** A*** Indian propaganda news factory ~ Fox


Pakistan: France recalls 15 of its diplomats

Some officials have already left the country, a few days after anti-French protests.
By Emmanuel Derville
Posted yesterday at 19:42, Updated 7 hours ago

In New Delhi

Cold snap between France and Pakistan. On Thursday, when the embassy in Islamabad recommended that its nationals leave the country "temporarily", it recorded in the wake of the departure of fifteen of its diplomats. This measure concerns several services of the embassy, including the cultural service and the French Development Agency. “They are mostly assistants to department heads and secretaries. Some have already left the country, others will return to Paris in the coming days, "said the French side.

The recall of diplomats is the latest episode in the deterioration of bilateral relations which has lasted for five months. Tensions began to mount on November 16, 2020. The Pakistani government then signed an agreement with the Islamist party Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) whose activists paralyzed access to the capital. This officially banned movement, which aims to defend the Prophet Muhammad against blasphemy, demands the expulsion of the ambassador and the boycott of French products, in retaliation for Emmanuel Macron's comments on the right to caricature. The TLP also refused to allow Charlie Hebdo to publish cartoons of Muhammad on the first day of the trial for the November 2015 attacks, on September 2.

The November 2020 agreement stipulates that Imran Khan's government will implement TLP demands within three months in exchange for stopping the protests. After further negotiations earlier this year, the deadline has been extended to April 20.

However, Pakistani authorities on Wednesday reneged on the deal by banning the TLP. Its leader, Saad Hussain Rizvi, was arrested on April 12. Clashes between police and the TLP left at least fifteen law enforcement officials injured in Lahore on Sunday. Three Islamist activists were reportedly killed while seven police and paramilitaries were taken hostage.

Eager to spare his electoral base while calling for order, Prime Minister Imran Khan posted a statement on Twitter on Saturday: “Our government acted against the TLP […] when it challenged state authority and used violence. I also call on Western governments that have banned Holocaust denial to use the same logic and penalize those who spread hateful messages against Muslims by insulting our prophet. "

Extremely rare decision

While the French ambassador to Islamabad remains in office, the recall of diplomats illustrates Paris’s impatience in the face of a crisis that has lasted more than five months. Despite everything, the French decision is extremely rare: even when the country was the scene of regular attacks during the insurgency between the army and the Pakistani Taliban in 2008, the French authorities did not repatriate their personnel. By recalling fifteen diplomats, the Quai d'Orsay denotes a change in its diplomacy in South Asia which is increasingly aligned with that of India.

For a long time, France had ignored the rivalry between the two nuclear powers in the region, forging a strategic partnership with India in 1998 while working to sign contracts with Pakistan. Until the early 2010s, Paris and Islamabad had laid the foundations for close collaboration in the military, especially air and naval fields. However, a loan project of 400 million euros will never see the light of day. Since then, Paris has favored its strategic partnership with New Delhi and has distanced itself from Pakistan.

www.lefigaro.fr

Pakistan: la France rappelle 15 de ses diplomates

Certains fonctionnaires ont déjà quitté le pays, quelques jours après des manifestations antifrançaises.
www.lefigaro.fr www.lefigaro.fr
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Chhatrapati

Chhatrapati

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 4, 2016
10,971
-22
9,107
Country
India
Location
Mauritius
It's not like the French had a huge presence there. In short, if you're going to make laws that support blasphemy, it's better to avoid investing in those countries where your business can turn upside down in a protest.
 
Foxtrot Alpha

Foxtrot Alpha

STAFF
Aug 19, 2012
8,967
118
18,285
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Maira La said:
Pakistan already has an image problem. This isn't helping.
Click to expand...
You mind correcting your location flags first??
Raj-Hindustani said:
Anti-French protests in Pakistan continue, and France recalls 15 diplomats in Pakistan
April 19, 2021

in Politics

0

0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


The French Embassy in Pakistan has advised all French citizens and businesses in Pakistan to temporarily evacuate pakistan because of recent anti-French demonstrations in many places. On April 18th 15 diplomats in Pakistan were recalled by the French government.

As of April 18, 15 diplomats from the embassy’s cultural department, foreign aid agencies and other departments have returned to France, Le Figaro newspaper reported on April 18. France’s foreign ministry says more French diplomats will be recalled in the coming days.
The diplomatic turmoil was triggered by anti-French protests in Pakistan. Large-scale violent protests against France in Pakistan’s major cities this week have paralysed parts of the country, local media reported on April 14. The French Embassy in Pakistan therefore recommended that it be necessary for all French citizens and businesses to leave Pakistan temporarily. An email from the French embassy said French citizens and employees were advised to leave the country temporarily on existing commercial airline flights because of serious threats to the security interests of the French in Pakistan.
Le Figaro newspaper reported that the street protests were largely orchestrated by the Sunni fundamentalist group The Pakistan Rabaik Movement (TLP), which strongly opposes Charlie Hebdo’s portrayal of the Prophet Muhammad and has called on the Pakistani government to expel the French ambassador to Pakistan. At least three people have been killed and 15 injured in clashes between the group and Pakistani police.
Prime Minister Imran Khan has previously said the TLP challenges the authority of the government, which has taken steps to combat such behaviour. But at the same time, he said, “I call on Western governments to use the same logic to punish those who spread hatred against Muslims and insult the Prophet while banning Holocaust denial speech.” ”
French President Emmanuel Macron said last October that the media had the right to publish cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad. His statement was considered blasphemous by many Muslims. Since then, anti-French sentiment has been brewing in Pakistan for months.

Anti-French protests in Pakistan continue, and France recalls 15 diplomats

Anti-French protests in Pakistan continue, and France recalls 15 diplomats in Pakistan
ycnews.com ycnews.com
Click to expand...
you mind sharing a different source, perhaps official travel advisory????
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
12,338
-17
21,934
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Maira La said:
Pakistan already has an image problem. This isn't helping.
Click to expand...
Holy shit. This guy an Indian in disguise?

Good riddance, but the French should have also removed their ambassador. This is a false sense of pride by France. As long as the French ambassador is still in Pakistan France has nothing to cheer about.
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

FULL MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
727
-2
972
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
KAL-EL said:
I’m guessing most Pakistanis would say “goodbye French diplomats”
Click to expand...
If true, I think its for the best that French Diplomats leave for now, the situation in Pakistan is tense and people are very crazy specially over religious matter, I sincerely hope for safety of Pakistani Political and LEA leadership, and also the safety of Diplomats, People made a huge mistake that they give importance to a nobody showing some cartoons which ( Of course does not depict Prophet ) because there is no existing Picture of Prophet to make cartoon off, People of Pakistan has given those nobody legitimacy and now they know that we can make any cartoon, say its Prophet and Muslims will burn their own countries to the ground, the thought of common sense is lost of these creature, and above that the people who are claiming to march for honor of Prophet are using Cuss and vulgar words in same sentence as they are taking name of Prophet, they are the biggest Blasphemers in my opinion, May Allah curse every single one of them.
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
12,338
-17
21,934
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Goritoes said:
If true, I think its for the best that French Diplomats leave for now, the situation in Pakistan is tense and people are very crazy specially over religious matter, I sincerely hope for safety of Pakistani Political and LEA leadership, and also the safety of Diplomats, People made a huge mistake that they give importance to a nobody showing some cartoons which ( Of course does not depict Prophet ) because there is no existing Picture of Prophet to make cartoon off, People of Pakistan has given those nobody legitimacy and now they know that we can make any cartoon, say its Prophet and Muslims will burn their own countries to the ground, the thought of common sense is lost of these creature, and above that the people who are claiming to march for honor of Prophet are using Cuss and vulgar words in same sentence as they are taking name of Prophet, they are the biggest Blasphemers in my opinion, May Allah curse every single one of them.
Click to expand...
Why shouldn't Allah curse the French who ridicule the holy prophet PBUH?

You seem to have more sympathy for those that despise Islam and Muslims.

Macron is a coward. What a half baked response. The French ambassador is still in Pakistan, but the department of culture has left LOL Wow. That is so powerful.
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

FULL MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
727
-2
972
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Dalit said:
Why shouldn't Allah curse the French who ridicule the holy prophet PBUH?

You seem to have more sympathy for those that despise Islam and Muslims.

Macron is a coward. What a half baked response. The French ambassador is still in Pakistan, but the department of culture has left LOL Wow. That is so powerful.
Click to expand...
They were not Prophet's cartoons , they just made cartoons and say its prophet Muhammad PBUH, that doesn't make it his depiction, There is no existing image of Prophet which can be used to make funny or insulting cartoon, a bunch of nobody's just make some cartoons and under them they say its Prophet, why can't we just ignore it ? no first that Chechan guys behead the teacher, and now the entire Muslim community is silence of it because they know the more they react the more legitimacy they will get, but in Pakistan , we are burning our own country, killing our own people, threatening our own state, and above all have you seen videos of TLP protestors using words like ( Teri behn nu lun maro , teri maa ki etc ) and in same sentence they are using Rasool Allah name, Wah kia Honor aur Izzat di hai sir ... No wonder aaj hum duniya mai zalil aur khoaar hai ..

Dalit said:
You seem to have more sympathy for those that despise Islam and Muslims.
Click to expand...
I am a centrist at best, i don't take sides except for Islam, so France or America , Pakistan or Japan all comes later to me..

Dalit said:
Macron is a coward. What a half baked response. The French ambassador is still in Pakistan, but the department of culture has left LOL Wow. That is so powerful.
Click to expand...
Look, problem is if you think kicking them out will achieve anything then yes do it, but you really believe if French were kicked out they won't do it again? and what if EU comes to their defense ? What if EU sanction Pakistan, take back trade and stop import export, how many people will be unemployed ? how many will go bankrupt ? than when Govt increase price of stuff these people will be same one crying out loud ..

Why KSA , Iran , Indonesia , Morocco , Syria , Egypt , Iraq , Kuwait , Sudan, Yemen, are asking the same thing? Hell Even extremists nation like Afghanistan is not burning their own country for it, because State acting on some random cartoon published with names of Prophet only gives them more publicity and legitimacy.
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
12,338
-17
21,934
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Goritoes said:
They were not Prophet's cartoons , they just made cartoons and say its prophet Muhammad PBUH, that doesn't make it his depiction, There is no existing image of Prophet which can be used to make funny or insulting cartoon, a bunch of nobody's just make some cartoons and under them they say its Prophet, why can't we just ignore it ? no first that Chechan guys behead the teacher, and now the entire Muslim community is silence of it because they know the more they react the more legitimacy they will get, but in Pakistan , we are burning our own country, killing our own people, threatening our own state, and above all have you seen videos of TLP protestors using words like ( Teri behn nu lun maro , teri maa ki etc ) and in same sentence they are using Rasool Allah name, Wah kia Honor aur Izzat di hai sir ... No wonder aaj hum duniya mai zalil aur khoaar hai ..



I am a centrist at best, i don't take sides except for Islam, so France or America , Pakistan or Japan all comes later to me..



Look, problem is if you think kicking them out will achieve anything then yes do it, but you really believe if French were kicked out they won't do it again? and what if EU comes to their defense ? What if EU sanction Pakistan, take back trade and stop import export, how many people will be unemployed ? how many will go bankrupt ? than when Govt increase price of stuff these people will be same one crying out loud ..

Why KSA , Iran , Indonesia , Morocco , Syria , Egypt , Iraq , Kuwait , Sudan, Yemen, are asking the same thing? Hell Even extremists nation like Afghanistan is not burning their own country for it, because State acting on some random cartoon published with names of Prophet only gives them more publicity and legitimacy.
Click to expand...
Don't mention Arab nations. These people are not loyal to Islam. Arabs don't give a crap about their own kind. Look at the Palestinians and Syrians as an example.

France need to have shame. It needs to remove its entire embassy from Pakistan. Such a half baked move is only for optics. I am not convinced by such temporary measures.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

K
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
88
Views
5K
Fawadqasim1
Fawadqasim1
Sulman Badshah
  • Sticky
Kardeş: The origins of Pakistan-Turkiye brotherhood
2 3
Replies
34
Views
2K
PAKISTANFOREVER
PAKISTANFOREVER
G
Transcript of Deng Xiaoping meeting Dr. Subramanian Swamy in 1981.
Replies
6
Views
650
Gadkari
G
Clutch
War by other means: Is Pakistan ready for asymmetrical misinformation warfare against its democracy?
Replies
8
Views
758
nahtanbob
N
Orca
Indian Representative Harish Salve Crying Foul in ICJ over Pakistani Lawyer Befitting Reply
2
Replies
21
Views
2K
ziaulislam
ziaulislam

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom