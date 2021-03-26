What's new

France Rebukes China Envoy Over 'Unacceptable' Tweets

UPDATES with ambassador hears complaint at ministry, ministry comment

France on Tuesday summoned the Chinese ambassador to complain of "unacceptable" behaviour after he posted a series of tweets targeting French lawmakers and a researcher.

Ambassador Lu Shaye was summoned to the foreign ministry "this morning to inform him of all the grievances we have concerning him," said a ministry official, who asked not to be identified by name.

The ministry's Asia director Bertrand Lortholary informed Lu that "the embassy's methods, and the tone of its public comments, were completely unacceptable and exceeded all the limits commonly accepted by any embassy in the world," the official said.

The summons had been issued Monday over "insults and threats" made by Lu as China and western nations face off over allegations of rights abuses by Beijing against the Muslim Uyghur minority.

But unusually in such a situation according to standard diplomatic protocol, it took some time for Lu to comply with the demand to appear at the ministry.

Europe Minister Clement Beaune said earlier Tuesday that Lu had snubbed the initial request for talks, with the Chinese embassy in Paris citing "scheduling issues" in a Twitter post.

"Neither France nor Europe is a doormat," Beaune warned on France Info radio. "When you are summoned as an ambassador, you pay a visit to the foreign ministry."

Lu, an envoy known for his aggressive and outspoken comments on the embassy's Twitter account, has taken aim at several people recently including Antoine Bondaz, a China specialist at the Foundation for Strategic Research (FRS) think-tank.

Starting on Friday, he derided Bondaz as a "small-time hoodlum," a "crazed hyena" and "ideological troll" with "anti-Chinese" stances after Bondaz complained about Chinese pressure on French lawmakers hoping to visit Taiwan.

Lu also took aim at the French lawmakers weighing the Taiwan trip.

"By targeting lawmakers, the ambassador himself has disregarded the fundamental principle of separation of powers, and he was invited to observe this more strictly going forward," the ministry official said.

The diplomatic spat comes as China reacted furiously to new Western sanctions over rights violations and a crackdown against a Muslim Uyghur minority it accuses of religious extremism.

Rights groups believe at least one million Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated in camps in the northwestern region, where China is also accused of forcibly sterilising women and imposing forced labour.
Beijing responded with entry bans on 10 Europeans -- including five members of the European Parliament -- as well as two EU bodies and two think-tanks.

The Barron's news department was not involved in the creation of the content above. This story was produced by AFP. For more information go to AFP.com.

© Agence France-Presse

© Agence France-Presse

www.barrons.com

Netizens hail Chinese envoy's France pushback
By
Chen Qingqing
Published: Mar 23, 2021 10:10 PM

China France File photo: cnsphoto

China France File photo: cnsphoto

The Chinese ambassador to France won widespread support from the Chinese public after he pushed back against radical words and deeds by some French politicians and pseudo-scholars over China's internal affairs in Xinjiang, and shrugged off French complaints and sought to make representations with French authorities over EU's sanctions on Chinese individuals and entities over Xinjiang as well as the Taiwan question.

It came after the French foreign ministry posted on Monday a press release, in which it said that it found the multiple comments by the Chinese embassy unacceptable, and the Chinese government's sanctions on individuals and entities over Xinjiang also unacceptable, and this message will be passed to the Chinese ambassador when he is summoned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France.

China hit back with countermeasures on Monday by sanctioning 10 individuals and four entities from the EU that have spread rumors and lies about Xinjiang, including French Member of the European Parliament Raphaël Glucksmann shortly after European Union foreign ministers signed off on a slate of punitive measures over alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang, including sanctions directed at China.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian also said in a tweet on Monday (local time) the words of the Chinese Embassy in France and the actions against European elected officials, researchers and diplomats are unacceptable, and he requested that the Chinese ambassador be summoned to protest China's decision.

In response to the French foreign ministry and foreign minister's remarks, the Chinese Embassy in France pushed back.

"Ambassador Lu Shaye will not visit the French MFA today due to his schedule. Tomorrow, he will go there to make representations to the French side on the sanctions imposed by the EU on Chinese individuals and entities and on issues related to Taiwan," the embassy said in a tweet.

The tough rhetoric of Lu on matters related to China's core interests has been widely applauded by the Chinese public, and many Chinese netizens praised Lu for doing a good job in defending China, adding that Chinese ambassadors should stand up firmly for China's core interests.

"This should be the way our diplomats work," a Chinese netizen said in a post on China's Twitter-like Weibo. Another said, "Finally, they [Chinese diplomats] are getting tougher."

Analysts said that the incident showed that the French authorities adopted double standards and in their logic, the Chinese embassy should not hit back if French politicians and scholars provoked China over issues concerning China's core interests and China should not act if the EU imposed sanctions against China.

The series of events also happened after Antoine Bondaz, a French scholar, recently engaged in a war of words with the Chinese Embassy to France, with a fierce online debate that started when French senator Alain Richard announcing plans to visit the island of Taiwan in summer.

Bondaz, who claimed to be a researcher on Chinese foreign and security policy focusing on strategic issues in East Asia, lauded Richard's plan on Twitter.

In response to some online criticism about the embassy engaging in "wolf warrior diplomacy," the Chinese Embassy in France said in an article on Monday, "If there are wolf warriors, it is because there are too many mad dogs, including some crazy dogs disguised as academics and media."
 
