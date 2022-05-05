France overtakes China as third biggest arms exporter, report shows​

France’s high exports are mainly due to sales of Dassault Rafale fighter jets, which it has mainly supplied to Egypt, Qatar and India. These three countries made up 56% of France’s total arms exports between 2017 and 2021.

The report, published on March 14, does not include France’s more recent deals to sell its Rafale jets to the United Arab Emirates, confirmed in December 2021, and Indonesia, confirmed in February this year.

“Other European states are also expected to increase their arms imports significantly over the coming decade, having recently placed large orders for major arms, in particular combat aircraft from the US.