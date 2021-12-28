What's new

France orders mosque closed after 'unacceptable' preaching

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
25,494
11
25,898
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
France orders mosque closed after 'unacceptable' preaching
AFPPublished December 28, 2021 - Updated about 8 hours ago
Facebook Count
Twitter Share

19
This picture shows closed doors at the entrance of the mosque in Beauvais, northern France, on December 28. — AFP

This picture shows closed doors at the entrance of the mosque in Beauvais, northern France, on December 28. — AFP
France has ordered the closure of a mosque in the north of the country because of what authorities told AFP on Tuesday was the radical nature of its imam's preaching.
The mosque in Beauvais, a town of 50,000 people some 100 kilometres north of Paris, will remain shut for six months, according to the prefecture of the Oise region where Beauvais is located.
It said the sermons there incite hatred, violence and “defend jihad”.
The move on the mosque, which has a congregation of about 400, comes two weeks after Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said he had triggered the procedure to close the site because the imam there “is targeting Christians, homosexuals and Jews” in his sermons.
This, the minister said, was “unacceptable”.
Local authorities were legally bound to observe a 10-day period of information-gathering before taking action, but told AFP on Tuesday that the mosque would now be shut within two days.
Local daily Courrier Picard reported this month that the mosque's imam was a recent convert to Islam.
A lawyer for the association managing the mosque told AFP that it had filed for an injunction to overturn the ban.
The lawyer, Samim Bolaky, said there would be a court hearing on the appeal within 48 hours.
The authorities said the imam, who the association claims had preached only occasionally and had now been suspended, was in fact a regular presence at the mosque, according to the official document citing the reasons for the closure seen by AFP.
It said the imam had called the jihad, a term for war against the enemies of Islam, a “duty”, and had glorified its fighters as “heroes” who protected Islam against Western influence.
He had also labelled non-Muslims as “enemies”, it said.
“The terrorist threat remains at a very high level” and the closure had “the aim of forestalling acts of terrorism being committed”, the document said.
The French government announced earlier this year that it would step up checks of places of worship and associations suspected of spreading radical Islamic propaganda.
The crackdown came after the October 2020 murder of teacher Samuel Paty who was targeted following an online campaign against him for having shown blasphemous caricatures of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) published by the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo during a civics class.
Following the killing, President Emmanuel Macron had said that “Islamists want our future” and vowed not to "give up cartoons".
The interior ministry said this month that around 100 mosques and Muslim prayer halls out of France's total number of more than 2,600 have been investigated over recent months because of suspicion that they were spreading “separatist” ideology.
Six sites were being probed with a view to closing them down on the basis of French laws against extremism and Islamist separatism, it said.
 
fisher1

fisher1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 28, 2019
2,235
-14
2,136
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This is a kick in the gut to those Muslim preaching secularism and liberalism.

You won't find this happen to Hindu mandirs or Christian temples that they are closed in Muslim nations
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
33,564
65
35,464
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
1- This has no relation to Pakistan

2- The article states why French felt uncomfortable , they have been having problems with riots
and unemployment. Last thing they need is religion to angering people

3- Obviously Covid has spread more chaos

Unfortunately they equate certain actions as freedom of expression , however it is a 100% French internal matter

However it is a French issue for their society French have history of revolts

Historic painting for their revolution



Today 2021, same unrest exists in France and it is inevitable if Public will be unhappy they will topple government French blaming stuff on Mosques is unfortunate but it is still their own internal issue



Organization of Muslim countries have already passed a declaration how they feel about disrespect of Prophet Mohammad by certain entities for benefit of political gain
  • Clearly states views of Muslim Nations on this regards
 
Last edited:
jupiter2007

jupiter2007

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 19, 2007
4,746
-1
3,506
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
HAIDER said:
France orders mosque closed after 'unacceptable' preaching
AFPPublished December 28, 2021 - Updated about 8 hours ago
Facebook Count
Twitter Share

19
This picture shows closed doors at the entrance of the mosque in Beauvais, northern France, on December 28. — AFP

This picture shows closed doors at the entrance of the mosque in Beauvais, northern France, on December 28. — AFP
France has ordered the closure of a mosque in the north of the country because of what authorities told AFP on Tuesday was the radical nature of its imam's preaching.
The mosque in Beauvais, a town of 50,000 people some 100 kilometres north of Paris, will remain shut for six months, according to the prefecture of the Oise region where Beauvais is located.
It said the sermons there incite hatred, violence and “defend jihad”.
The move on the mosque, which has a congregation of about 400, comes two weeks after Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said he had triggered the procedure to close the site because the imam there “is targeting Christians, homosexuals and Jews” in his sermons.
This, the minister said, was “unacceptable”.
Local authorities were legally bound to observe a 10-day period of information-gathering before taking action, but told AFP on Tuesday that the mosque would now be shut within two days.
Local daily Courrier Picard reported this month that the mosque's imam was a recent convert to Islam.
A lawyer for the association managing the mosque told AFP that it had filed for an injunction to overturn the ban.
The lawyer, Samim Bolaky, said there would be a court hearing on the appeal within 48 hours.
The authorities said the imam, who the association claims had preached only occasionally and had now been suspended, was in fact a regular presence at the mosque, according to the official document citing the reasons for the closure seen by AFP.
It said the imam had called the jihad, a term for war against the enemies of Islam, a “duty”, and had glorified its fighters as “heroes” who protected Islam against Western influence.
He had also labelled non-Muslims as “enemies”, it said.
“The terrorist threat remains at a very high level” and the closure had “the aim of forestalling acts of terrorism being committed”, the document said.
The French government announced earlier this year that it would step up checks of places of worship and associations suspected of spreading radical Islamic propaganda.
The crackdown came after the October 2020 murder of teacher Samuel Paty who was targeted following an online campaign against him for having shown blasphemous caricatures of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) published by the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo during a civics class.
Following the killing, President Emmanuel Macron had said that “Islamists want our future” and vowed not to "give up cartoons".
The interior ministry said this month that around 100 mosques and Muslim prayer halls out of France's total number of more than 2,600 have been investigated over recent months because of suspicion that they were spreading “separatist” ideology.
Six sites were being probed with a view to closing them down on the basis of French laws against extremism and Islamist separatism, it said.
Click to expand...
Recent revert should not be Imam of any masjid. They could be planted by agencies to damage the reputation of Islam.
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
33,564
65
35,464
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
:coffee:

Well Revert or Born Muslims that is not issue
It is just the context of your message

Is there an active war? No
What is the to most important issue in France ? Unemployment
What are people struggling with most in France ? Basic day to day expenses
Is there mistrust between Government and Muslims? Sure French are paranoid

What should the sermon focus on ?
  • Dealing with less income
  • How to work hard to overcome challenges ?
  • How people can help each other thru difficult times?

If you use logic

Again everything is an "Allegation"
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom