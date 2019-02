Yves Pelpel, director of Navy Programmes, Chantiers de l’Atlantique; Arturo Alfonso Meiriño,Director of OCCAR; Mr Jean-Luc Ferrandi, Director of Sales of the Programme Direction, Naval Group OCCAR. Photo by Naval Group Press Relations

The French defense procurement agency “Direction Générale de l’Armement” (DGA) signed a contract for the procurement of four new Logistic Support Ships (LSS) for the French Navy.