Eric Trappier, president of the French Dassault Aviation Group, announced that there are ongoing negotiations with India to conclude a new contract for the sale of at least 50 Rafale warplanes.In an interview published Sunday, Trappier said on the website of "Sud West"- It is after the contract signed in India to sell 36 Rafal aircraftAnd the order that was contracted with Egypt to supply 24 aircraftIn addition to 24 other aircraft to Qatar "We are likely to sign new contracts abroad, but it will often be in 2018, "he said.Tarappier described India's needs as enormous, requiring 57 aircraft,Referring also to ongoing negotiations with Malaysia to sell 18 aircraft.Dassault Group Chairman stressed the strategic importance that Asia represents in the coming years, especially India.