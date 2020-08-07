France might deploy special forces in Libya to limit Turkish influence

According to our information, the deployment of elements of the special forces to Tripoli is envisaged in the French government and military circles. For supporters of this option, it would be an attempt to limit Turkey's influence with the Government of National Accord (GAN) led by al-Sarraj. Paris is counting in particular on the Minister of the Interior Fathi Bashagha, a friend of France, who recently encouraged the visit of Bernard-Henri Lévy to Libya. For the Special Operations Command (COS), it would be a return to the scene. Special forces men were in fact dispatched to advise and train local security forces - as well as a liaison mission. The date of their arrival, like that of their departure (probably early 2019) is not public, nor was their presence there. However, it should be remembered that the COS do not carry out clandestine operations. Reporting to the military staff, it is responsible for discreet missions about which the authorities hardly communicate. Clandestine operations are the sole responsibility of the DGSE and its armed wing, the Action Service. The hypothesis of this return confirms the uncertainty that reigns in Paris on Libyan politics. France has staked a lot on Marshal Haftar, but his star is fading ... because of his military debacles. Even if it continues to be supported by the United Arab Emirates (of which France is very close), certain circles in Paris are now thinking of rebalancing France's policy by making a gesture towards the government recognized by the international community. https://www.lopinion.fr/blog/secret-defense/vers-retour-cos-a-tripoli-221743