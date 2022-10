beijingwalker said: France: Mass protests erupt in Paris against NATO, demands for exit​ Oct 12, 2022 Anti-NATO protests have gripped France as the country grapples with a cost-of-living crisis. The protests come amid a strike by union workers at France's petroleum refineries. A massive crowd of protesters marched through the center of Paris on Saturday demanding that France radically change its stance on NATO and the EU, international media reported.



Its a protest organised by the LFI a far left political party bank rolled by Putin to Sortons vite de l'OTAN (Get out of NATO quickly). I talked to my father he hadn't even heard about these protests until I told him about it. It's probably around a thousand people earning some money from Putin for a days labor.Also I will give you a negative rating the next time you post an Indian fake news source. @LeGenD and @waz