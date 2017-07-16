What's new

France: Macron says Charlie Hebdo had right to publish Prophet Mohammed cartoons

POPEYE-Sailor

POPEYE-Sailor

FULL MEMBER
Jan 15, 2006
1,026
-3
982
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
5f4f8e7485f5403e300f48ae.jpg


Macron says France’s freedom of speech gives people the right to blaspheme, as the trial of 13 men and a woman accused of assisting the Islamist gunmen who launched the deadly 2015 Paris attacks begins under enhanced security.
The courtroom has been modified especially for the proceedings, while each of the suspects was guarded by two police officers who had their faces covered with balaclavas and had bullet-proof vests on.
The defendants are a facing a range of charges from providing weapons and logistical assistance to the attackers (deceased Said and Cherif Kouachi, and Amedy Coulibaly) to financing terrorism and membership of a terrorist organization. They told the judge they would answer the court’s questions.
The trial will continue for 10 weeks and will be filmed in its entirety. It’s forbidden to film legal hearings in France, but exceptions are sometimes made for cases of exceptional importance.
In January 2015, attacks on French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo’s headquarters, police officers, and a kosher supermarket saw 17 people killed in Paris over three days. The gunmen were killed in a standoff with the police.
On Wednesday, Charlie Hebdo, known for its fringe and provocative humor, issued a special edition, republishing the cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed which triggered a spree of Islamist violence in the French capital five years ago.

www.rt.com

Trial of Paris attack accomplices begins as Macron says Charlie Hebdo had right to publish Prophet Mohammed cartoons

Macron says France’s freedom of speech gives people the right to blaspheme, as the trial of 13 men and a woman accused of assisting the Islamist gunmen who launched the deadly 2015 Paris attacks begins under enhanced security.
www.rt.com www.rt.com

French people have keerrra to do fassad





Where is the OIC or its oh I see ???
 
Last edited:
vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
3,522
-1
8,291
Country
China
Location
United States
He is damn fool. Freedom of speech doesn't mean you can bullshit anything. Any society has some taboos.

In China, you can't humiliate President Xi or Chairman Mao publicly. In Muslim society, you can't humiliate Prophet. This is fundamentally against their people belief and traditions.

The west are damn fools.
 
Microsoft

Microsoft

FULL MEMBER
Mar 19, 2019
1,627
3
2,815
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
These are the same people who arrest you for questioning holocaust. France? More like Farce!

Before some brainlets overclock their singular braincell I'm not a holocaust denier. And if you are going to restrict freedom of speech don't cherry pick apply it to all or none.
 
Last edited:
Khanate

Khanate

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 16, 2016
2,365
7
3,717
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
POPEYE-Sailor said:
Macron says France’s freedom of speech gives people the right to blaspheme
Click to expand...

Then allow Nazis to print their cartoons that question their crimes in France. It's free speech.

Wait, Macron thinks that is hate speech and it will endanger secularism.


POPEYE-Sailor said:
Where is the OIC or its oh I see ???
Click to expand...

Cozening up to Israel.


Microsoft said:
These are the same people who arrest you for questioning holocaust. France? More like Farce!
Click to expand...

You can be arrested in France for wearing burka/face veil.
 
monitor

monitor

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 24, 2007
8,139
6
11,191
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Freedom doesn't mean doing whatever I do whither other get offended by my works or word. French may not have any respect fir their prophet but we Muslim have string love and respect for our prophet Mohammad( sw).
 
lightoftruth

lightoftruth

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 10, 2012
3,338
-10
3,627
Country
India
Location
India
" Macron says France’s freedom of speech gives people the right to blaspheme "

Really strong stance, as expected from France.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 4, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Austin Powers Without France, Lebanon would probably be at war, Macron says Middle East & Africa 0
Dotachin China's new 'Silk Road' cannot be one-way, France's Macron says China & Far East 8
Vergennes Fighting 'Islamist terror' is France's top priority, says Macron Europe & Russia 18
Gothic "France was responsible for ww2 roundup of jews" Says A manual macron Europe & Russia 11
Vergennes France to rapidly ramp up production of face masks and respirators: Macron Europe & Russia 5
Vergennes France's Macron announces military operation and hospital investment plan to fight COVID-19 COVID-19 Coronavirus 13
Vergennes Ouattara, Macron announce the end of the CFA franc Europe & Russia 4
Vergennes France’s Macron makes Russia a top diplomatic priority Europe & Russia 12
Vergennes French President Emmanuel Macron unveils France's nuclear-powered 'Barracuda' submarine Europe & Russia 1
Nilgiri France's yellow rebellion - a movement against Macron | DW Documentary Europe & Russia 5

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top