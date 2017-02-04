What's new

France Issue: FM writes his French counterpart

The Ronin

The Ronin

Mar 24, 2017
Bangladesh has reaffirmed its commitment to show respect for everyone's religious and cultural sensitivity conveying the France government that no religion supports killings.

"It's our long-standing policy having respect for each other," said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday mentioning that he wrote a letter to his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Dr Momen said they need peace across the world for sustainable development.

"Everyone has a sensitivity. We’re very aware of it," said the Foreign Minister.

He said they do not interrupt anyone's freedom of opinion and expression as Bangladesh believes in freedom.

Dr Momen, however, said there is an obligation with freedom and Bangladesh does not instigate anything negative.

The Foreign Minister also said the religion and business should not be mixed up.

On Tuesday, Bangladesh urged all sides to exercise the freedom of expression responsibly and not to hurt anybody's religious sentiment in the name of freedom of expression.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen encouraged all to have patience instead of mixing up religious issues with economic issues.

He said Bangladesh does not support violence in the name of religion.

Three people died in a knife attack recently at a church in Nice, in what French President Emmanuel Macron said was an "Islamist terrorist attack".

He said France would not surrender its core values after visiting the Notre-Dame basilica in the southern city.

In Nice, one elderly victim was "virtually beheaded", officials said. Another woman and a man also died.

Bangladesh also condemned the attack on innocent people and expressed heartfelt condolence and deep sympathy to the members of the bereaved families.

unb.com.bd

SpaceMan18

SpaceMan18

Aug 10, 2020
Good to see us stay neurtal , we don't want any more problems
 
I

idune

Dec 14, 2008
"mature" Really!!!
Regime thought it could stay quiet and it did fo a while but then it was forced to do this by people. "Maturity" as you described, comes only when forced.

thefinancialexpress.com.bd

Hundreds of thousands gather in Dhaka to protest French caricatures of Prophet Muhammad

Hundreds of thousands of Muslim devotees have gathered in the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque area of Purana Paltan in Dhaka city to stage protests against anti-Islamic acts in France, including publication of caricatures of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SM). Hifazat-e-Islam, an Islamic group...
thefinancialexpress.com.bd thefinancialexpress.com.bd
 
SpaceMan18

SpaceMan18

Aug 10, 2020
If we go against France it = to our whole economy dying out
 
Michael Corleone

Michael Corleone

Oct 27, 2014
Play Jesus the day you have something to say about uighur treatment by Han Chinese. Till then F off with ur negativity
 
I

idune

Dec 14, 2008
Which part you did not get?

This response that is given by regime should have been from get go; NOT AFTER hundreds of thousands forced the regime to do it. Now that regime managed to bring these people on the street on such massive scale, France politicians noticed that and asking for restriction. Congrats, your dramatic description "our whole economy dying out" fear is on agenda of France politicians because of lack of action and in time.
 
