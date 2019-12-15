What's new

France impose new waves of anti-Muslim laws

The measures include a wide-ranging bill that seeks to prevent radicalisation. It was unveiled on Wednesday, and includes measures such as:
  • Restrictions on home-schooling and harsher punishments for those who intimidate public officials on religious grounds
  • Giving children an identification number under the law that would be used to ensure they are attending school. Parents who break the law could face up to six months in jail as well as large fines
  • A ban on sharing the personal information of a person in a way that allows them to be located by people who want to harm them.
France's Macron issues 'republican values' ultimatum to Muslim leaders
 
La Republique is dying a slow painful death for many years. Immigrants have twice as high birth rate than born and bred French... living french kill others while not seeking to procreate, A very interesting murderous cycle is unfolding. Republique started at the guillotine is dying on it as well.

Africa is the future of France sans Muslims... and this it seems is what this current molested and emotionally scarred individual called macaroons, perhaps seeks. And seeing how french civilized Africa, it is only fair that they, return the favor!

Muslims should instead focus on saving their faith in trying times.
 
Muslims should bide their strength and keep low until they overpopulate France. Starting a race war/culture war right now against the white french will spell disaster. Do what Chinese do, hide and bide your strength until you can overwhelm your opponents.
 
