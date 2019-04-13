What's new

France gives ultimatum to islam

This entire episode is a distraction by Manu the Bigot’s own making. He is facing the yellow vest movement for more than a year is trying to divert attention away from it with a pointless social conflict. I hope African Muslims see this and it has effects back home. When ordinary French citizens see the economic effects of a weakening FrancAfrique the they will try to rain this “Le Snob Parisian” in. He even hates his own French workers, so he is basically a little napoleon with imperial cultural aspirations.

Macron’s France is not one to uphold Liberte. French scapegoating and charter assasination goes back along ways that is it is basically part of their culture; the Dreyfus affair (An Army officer of Jewish background) and persecution of the Protestants.

Maybe Macron should actually read the Quran, rather than make assumptions. France has tried time and time again to destroy its diversity to its own detriment. After the French Revolution, when the most educated nobility were being kicked out, they went to America where George Washington and Hamilton over Thomas Jefferson objections accepted them in, because they knew their society would be enriched by their presence.

The Quran teaches us that through accepting our diversity we get to better know each other. “Made you into nations and tribes, so that you will know each other and not despise each other” (excuse me if I didn’t quote it fully correctly)


 
donkeykong said:
West is hypocritical shameless. Talks about multiculturalism and when time comes it forces everyone to assimilate or else.
Click to expand...
some more than other, but the French are particularly egregious in their snobbery that they are known for it. They have done this for hundreds of years; to the Jews and the Protestants. now that a large numbers, if not majority, are atheists, politics rewards the leaders who persecuted the religious, as the Other. They won’t hesitate to character assassinate to only later fake apologize when they are expose years later, as happened after the Dreyfus Affair.
 
Op should change the title. In Entire human history, whoever challenges Islam, Allah perishes them from this world mentioned several nations end -result in the Quran.
 
French forcing islam to embrace liberal western values. Wonder what they will do if they say no get lost.

Maybe they want to force women to remove face or hair coverings, dress up in mini skirts and go gay
 
Cliftonite said:
I'm calling out the hypocrisy. CCP folks aren't interested in upholding the sanctity of Islam in Europe- they are merely using such news as a means to beat their Western rivals. So I'm going to call out the obviously disingenuous attempt
Click to expand...
What about trump crying tears for Uighurs? They genuinely care about Chinese Muslims?

nah nah, if you read a little bit history, who colonized and killed millions of Muslims under false pretense of democracy? only Muslim separatists are unhappy in China while other decent Muslims enjoy better lives each day.

Anyway we don't bother any Muslims outside our land even some are "radicals" in western whites eyes.
 
