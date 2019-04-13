France gives ultimatum to islam

This entire episode is a distraction by Manu the Bigot’s own making. He is facing the yellow vest movement for more than a year is trying to divert attention away from it with a pointless social conflict. I hope African Muslims see this and it has effects back home. When ordinary French citizens see the economic effects of a weakening FrancAfrique the they will try to rain this “Le Snob Parisian” in. He even hates his own French workers, so he is basically a little napoleon with imperial cultural aspirations.Macron’s France is not one to uphold Liberte. French scapegoating and charter assasination goes back along ways that is it is basically part of their culture; the Dreyfus affair (An Army officer of Jewish background) and persecution of the Protestants.Maybe Macron should actually read the Quran, rather than make assumptions. France has tried time and time again to destroy its diversity to its own detriment. After the French Revolution, when the most educated nobility were being kicked out, they went to America where George Washington and Hamilton over Thomas Jefferson objections accepted them in, because they knew their society would be enriched by their presence.The Quran teaches us that through accepting our diversity we get to better know each other. “Made you into nations and tribes, so that you will know each other and not despise each other” (excuse me if I didn’t quote it fully correctly)