I would be surprised. United States plays a critical role in Europe and has done so since 1945. US acts as the Caesar over Europe sans Russia. America provides the steel lattice around which most of the western architecture is built. In particular the defence backbone in Europe against the percieved threat to western Europe and real threat to eastern Europe from Russia. Crap hits the fan in Europe it is the US that walks in to sort out the mess amongst the quarreling Europeans. Under US gaze western Europe has enjoyed the longest stretch in peace. The best example of this tempering and father like hand of US on Europe is the Bosnian Muslim genocide and the wider war in former Yugoslavia. Europe just sat there helplessly talking, talking while another genocide took place in heart of Europe in mid 1990s. It was the final decisive intervention by US that settled athe war and brought peace to Balkans. Right now US Army is present in Balkans and Baltics, in the former keeping peace, in the latter keep the Russians in place.



Talk as much as they might Europe will go only so far and will not annoy Uncle Sam too much. It depends too much on NATO and US for that. The upshot of this is if Trump pushes hard all the Euros bi^tching and moaning will fall in line.

