France EPR Nuclear Reactor is a mess

France's Revolutionary Nuclear Reactor Is a Leaky, Expensive Mess

With a bloated budget, endless delays, and shoddy construction, EPR looks like a big mistake.

A revolutionary French reactor design is 10 years overdue and nearly four times over budget.

Taking big technology swings requires risk, but this huge miscalculation looks bad.

The reactor uses less uranium and aims to replace a decommissioned reactor at an existing plant. ​

“The EPR reactor was originally expected to start commercial operation in 2013 and cost EUR3.3 billion. However, the project has been beset by delays and cost increases. Last October, EDF said necessary repairs to the reactor's main secondary system penetration welds will further increase the cost of constructing the Flamanville EPR to EUR12.4 billion. The loading of fuel into the reactor has also been further delayed until the end of 2022.”

