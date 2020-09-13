France doubles Covid-19 aid to India

A worker carries an oxygen cylinder for shifting to a district hospital from the DMO office, in Hyderabad. PTIWithin days of a video chat with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron has called for additional support to India to fight the second Covid wave.Several shipments are underway, which will double the support already provided so far, said a French Embassy news release.France and India have set up an oxygen bridge to bring several rotations of liquid oxygen donated by French multinational Air Liquide. The containers are filled in Qatar, shipped to India by the Indian Navy, and then brought back empty by the IAF for refilling.In the last three weeks, 180 tons of liquid oxygen has reached Indian hospitals through this bridge. The rotations are now being extended until the end of June, which will enable the delivery of several hundred tons of oxygen in total.France will also deliver more oxygen generating plants in addition to the eight delivered in early May. A special cargo flight with 10 units will reach India mid-June and another flight will follow. Several hundred concentrators as well as high-grade ventilators will also reach India in the coming days.“As discussed between President Macron and PM Modi, France is doubling its support to India against the pandemic,” said Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain.