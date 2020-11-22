France demands Pakistan rectify ‘blatant lies’ on Macron’s treatment of Muslims

rent4country said: “Such slanderous comments are disgraceful at such level of responsibility” and are “deeply shocking and insulting,” they said. “Pakistan must rectify these remarks and return to the path of a dialogue based on respect.” Click to expand...

Unite & Defend said: This response is really down to the boycott movement - I will continue to make sure no one in my circle buys any French goods and services. I'm also researching my favourite products to make sure their supply network doesn't have any French tiers - it's difficult, but they started it. Click to expand...

Oh dear. Priceless.So "slander" or defamation of an entire religious group is permitted when Charlie Hebdo does it right?But suddenly, France remembers what "slander" means when France itself is slandered.What a confused country.Great post by the 100% non-Indian who identifies as American.Post any lists of specific items and brands to boycott here. This is a war against pakistan and we shall respond.