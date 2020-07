According to Greek sources,France and Greece are planning close military cooperation outside the umbrella of NATO which could see France permanently deploying Fremm frigates and Rafale to Greece due to challenges posed by Turkey in the eastern mediterranean and the aegean.Still according to Greek sources,Greece would want France to permanently deploy Fremm frigates in the aegean and would also want the deployment of Rafale fighters with them. France is reportedly positive about this prospect after the latest developments with Turkey and has included it in a coming "bilateral defense agreement".It will be discussed during the upcoming visit of the French defence minister (Florence Parly,if she isn't replaced in the coming govt reshuffle) to Greece,but no date has been set,yet.