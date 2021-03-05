France convicts ex-defence minister, acquits ex-PM Balladur in Karachi corruption trial

Don't know what happened don't care. Just commenting on France's Justice system.



Event 1993/95 Conviction 2021 time delay roughly 25 years.



France's supposed kind of justice obviously moves swiftly against France's ruling elites.



"Punishment" for the ruling elites in this case seems to be what amounts to either nothing or the repayment of a loan to the state based upon terms of 25 years and a 2.88% interest rate . That is a pretty good deal.