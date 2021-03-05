What's new

France convicts ex-defence minister, acquits ex-PM Balladur in Karachi corruption trial

PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2015
6,556
9
16,209
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Issued on: 04/03/2021 - 12:41



A French court on Thursday acquitted former prime minister Edouard Balladur on corruption charges after he was accused of using kickbacks from an arms deal but handed a suspended jail term to his former defence minister.

The verdict by the Law Court of the Republic (CJR), which sits to try serving and former ministers for alleged violations committed in office, came just days after ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy was convicted for corruption.

Balladur, 91, had been accused of funnelling illicit commissions from arms deals to his unsuccessful presidential campaign in 1995.

His former defence minister Francois Leotard, 78, was however convicted of complicity in the misuse of assets and handed a suspended two-year prison term and a fine of 100,000 euros ($120,000).

Neither was present in court for the verdict.

Balladur and Leotard, both right-wingers, were charged in 2017 with "complicity in the misuse of corporate assets" over the sale of submarines to Pakistan and frigates to Saudi Arabia between 1993 and 1995.

The verdicts came hot on the heels of a corruption conviction for former president Sarkozy on Monday which stunned France and has led to a debate about the extent of political corruption.

That judgement meant that both of the last heads of states from France's right-wing party now called The Republicans (LR) -- Jacques Chirac and Sarkozy -- have criminal convictions.

Sarkozy has vowed to appeal and clear his name.


Swiss cash

The allegations against Balladur and Leotard came to light during an investigation into a 2002 bombing in Karachi, Pakistan, that targeted a bus transporting French engineers.

Fifteen people were killed in the attack, including 11 engineers working on the submarine contract, with the Al-Qaeda terror network initially suspected of carrying out the assault.

But the focus shifted and French investigators began to consider whether the bombing had been carried out as revenge for a halt in commission payments for the arms deals.

Balladur lost his 1995 presidential bid to rival Chirac who allegedly cut off the payments negotiated by the previous government.

Leotard was accused of having created an "opaque network" of intermediaries who took commissions on contracts signed with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and then paid back some of the money with illicit cash transfers.

Prosecutors alleged that the commissions totalled 550 million francs, or 117 million euros in today's money, some of which was funnelled back to Balladur's campaign.

At the centre of the case was a deposit of 10.25 million francs in cash made into Balladur's campaign account three days after his electoral defeat in 1995.

Balladur claimed the money came from donations from supporters and merchandise sales, but prosecutors linked the money to cash withdrawals in Switzerland made by a Lebanese-French intermediary who took commissions on the arms deals.

Ziad Takieddine, long active in French right-wing circles, fled to Lebanon last June after a Paris court sentenced him and another middleman, Abdul Rahman El-Assir, to five years in prison over their role in the "Karachi" kickbacks.

Three others were also convicted but have announced appeals.

"I have a completely free conscience," Balladur told the court during his interrogation.

Takieddine has also made -- and retracted -- claims that he delivered suitcases stuffed with cash from Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi to Sarkozy's chief of staff to help with the ex-president's 2007 presidential campaign.

Those claims are the subject of a separate investigation into Sarkozy.


Combative Sarkozy

On Monday, the 66-year-old ex-president was found to have formed a "corruption pact" with his lawyer Thierry Herzog to convince a judge to obtain and share information about yet another inquiry into his campaign financing.

Sarkozy, who has been dogged with investigations since leaving office in 2007, denies the charges and has vowed to clear his name with an appeal.

In two interviews Wednesday, he lambasted the verdict and said he was mulling filing a complaint with Europe's top rights court.

"I never betrayed the trust of the French people," France's president from 2007 to 2012 told TF1 channel in a primetime interview on Wednesday evening.

https://www.france24.com/en/france/...n-trial-convicts-ex-defence-minister?ref=tw_i

Hmm....Zardari was also involved in this, right?
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
37,836
2
76,015
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bilawal's baap was also an accused in this case

But Pakistani leftie liberals won't tell you this but would instead present Bilawal as a young, charismatic leader who can rule Pakistan in future
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
13,947
9
21,489
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
PaklovesTurkiye said:
Hmm....Zardari was also involved in this, right?
Click to expand...
Of course. But since he was President of Pakistan, nothing happened.
www.mediapart.fr

Pakistan's Zardari 'pocketed millions' in French subs deal

Mediapart has gained exclusive access to evidence obtained by a French judge investigating a suspected far-reaching financial scam surrounding the sale of French submarines to Pakistan that details how Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, widow of Benazir Bhutto, once pocketed millions of euros...
www.mediapart.fr www.mediapart.fr
Areesh said:
But Pakistani leftie liberals won't tell you this but would instead present Bilawal as a young, charismatic leader who can rule Pakistan in future
Click to expand...
:rofl::rofl::rofl:
 
PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2015
6,556
9
16,209
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Norwegian said:
Of course. But since he was President of Pakistan, nothing happened.
www.mediapart.fr

Pakistan's Zardari 'pocketed millions' in French subs deal

Mediapart has gained exclusive access to evidence obtained by a French judge investigating a suspected far-reaching financial scam surrounding the sale of French submarines to Pakistan that details how Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, widow of Benazir Bhutto, once pocketed millions of euros...
www.mediapart.fr www.mediapart.fr
Click to expand...
The nerves these guys have - despite gang raping Pakistan - is just unbelievable
 
K

KurtisBrian

FULL MEMBER
Aug 24, 2020
1,065
-5
303
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Don't know what happened don't care. Just commenting on France's Justice system.

Event 1993/95 Conviction 2021 time delay roughly 25 years.

France's supposed kind of justice obviously moves swiftly against France's ruling elites.

"Punishment" for the ruling elites in this case seems to be what amounts to either nothing or the repayment of a loan to the state based upon terms of 25 years and a 2.88% interest rate . That is a pretty good deal.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
58,566
7
47,858
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
How is that justice to Karachi and her people that France sorted out her internal politics by employing tactics of terror on foreign soil?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom