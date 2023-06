France Conducts First VMaX Hypersonic Glide Vehicle Test​

The French defense procurement agency (DGA) announced that it has successfully conducted the first ever test of the new VMaX hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) demonstrator.​

Screenshot from a DGA video showing the first ever VMaX HGV test. Xavier Vavasseur 27 Jun 2023The test was conducted yesterday (26 June 2023) from the DGA missile test site in Biscarrose (South Western France). According to DGA, a rocket was used for the test. The rocket was carrying the VMaX demonstrator.Several eye witnesses across South Western France shared photos of the trails left in the sky during the test:the DGA announced via a press release.DGA added that technical analyzes of the numerous data collected throughout the duration of the VMaX test are underway to draw lessons for upcoming experimental flights.VMaX stands for Véhicule Manœuvrant Expérimental or experimental maneuvering vehicle.VMaX could feature naval applications (be deployed from French Navy surface vessels or strike moving targets at sea). The Chief of Staff of the French Navy (Marine Nationale), Admiral Pierre Vandier, back in October 2020 shared some details on the project duringEurope’s missile leader MBDA, Europe space rocket leader ArianeGroup and Onera (The French aeronautics, space and defense research lab) are taking part in the VMaX project.Artist impression of a Hypervelocity glide weaponA hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) is a type of warhead for ballistic missiles that can maneuver and glide at hypersonic speed (in excess of Mach 5). It is used in conjunction with ballistic missiles to significantly change their trajectories after launch.