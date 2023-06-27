Screenshot from a DGA video showing the first ever VMaX HGV test.
France Conducts First VMaX Hypersonic Glide Vehicle Test
The French defense procurement agency (DGA) announced that it has successfully conducted the first ever test of the new VMaX hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) demonstrator.Xavier Vavasseur 27 Jun 2023
The test was conducted yesterday (26 June 2023) from the DGA missile test site in Biscarrose (South Western France). According to DGA, a rocket was used for the test. The rocket was carrying the VMaX demonstrator.
Several eye witnesses across South Western France shared photos of the trails left in the sky during the test:
“This first demonstrator contained many on-board technological innovations. Its flight test, on a very demanding long-range trajectory, constituted an unprecedented technical challenge which prepares the future of our national hypervelocity roadmap.” the DGA announced via a press release.
DGA added that technical analyzes of the numerous data collected throughout the duration of the VMaX test are underway to draw lessons for upcoming experimental flights.
VMaX stands for Véhicule Manœuvrant Expérimental or experimental maneuvering vehicle.
VMaX could feature naval applications (be deployed from French Navy surface vessels or strike moving targets at sea). The Chief of Staff of the French Navy (Marine Nationale), Admiral Pierre Vandier, back in October 2020 shared some details on the project during a hearing at the French Senate: “The hypersonic threat is a major consideration for us. Having missiles of this type is essential in the naval combat of today and tomorrow. The Chinese, and to a lesser extent the Russians, have developed a number of hypersonic weapons. China is trying to show that this type of weapon could be effective against aircraft carriers, but, despite significant efforts in strategic communication on their part, there is currently no convincing demonstration. Targeting a vessel underway, at high speed, is a particularly complex challenge to solve. The Chinese also continue, in parallel, to invest in the design of new aircraft carriers!
We are also working nationally on the subject of hyper-velocity missiles, the DGA having programmed a hypersonic test firing. From the point of view of anti-missile defense, we favor the axis of the modernization of air defense frigates which will be effective in 2027 and 2028″.
Europe’s missile leader MBDA, Europe space rocket leader ArianeGroup and Onera (The French aeronautics, space and defense research lab) are taking part in the VMaX project.
A hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) is a type of warhead for ballistic missiles that can maneuver and glide at hypersonic speed (in excess of Mach 5). It is used in conjunction with ballistic missiles to significantly change their trajectories after launch.
The find out more about the various Hypersonic threats and some of their limitations, check out this story written by two active duty French Navy officers and experts in the field:
