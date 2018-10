Not that... But Iranian sponsored "actions" against X or Y...

Iranians who fled the country and speak about it... getting harassed/injured or even Killed... is something you hear at least twice a year in EU...



As for France, They don't open their mouth if they don't have concrete proofs...Even more in this situation where they are trying everything to legitimate their Iranian deal...

But since our Judiciary sys is transparent...When you have real proofs, you can't shut up...



Let's not put Iran as the Angel in the room... She isn't one..;and never will be with her current regime...

But if you want to believe that every soul is against Mother Iran, then so be it... Facts don't change with the will of some.

