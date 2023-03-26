What's new

France bans ‘recreational’ use of TikTok, Twitter, Instagram

France bans ‘recreational’ use of TikTok, Twitter, Instagram

France joins a growing list of states that say TikTok lacks sufficient levels of cybersecurity and data protection.
France has banned the “recreational” use of TikTok, Twitter, Instagram and other apps on government employees’ phones because of concerns about insufficient data security measures.


The ban is to come into force immediately, the Ministry of Public Sector Transformation and the Civil Service wrote on Twitter on Friday.

