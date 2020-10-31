What's new

France - another terror attack: Orthodox priest wounded in shooting

Lyon attack: Orthodox priest wounded in shooting
An Orthodox priest has been wounded in a shooting in the French city of Lyon, according to police.
Police sources told reporters that the suspect had fled the scene.
The French interior ministry said security and emergency personnel were on the scene and urged people to avoid the area.
The incident came days after three people were killed in a knife attack at a church in the the southern French city of Nice.
French President Emmanuel Macron called the killings an "Islamist terrorist attack" and deployed thousands of extra soldiers to protect public sites, including places of worship.
The shooting in Lyon happened at about 16:00 local time (15:00 GMT) when the priest was closing his church, media reports say.
A police source told AFP news agency that the attacker was armed with a sawn-off shotgun.
The BBC has not immediately been able to verify this information.
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said he would set up an emergency response team in co-ordination with Mr Macron.
The priest is reported to be in a serious condition, with Reuters news agency reporting that he is being treated on site for "life-threatening injuries".
The priest's identity has not been made public, but reports say he has Greek nationality.
 
Any idea about the nationality of attacker
 
Trolling
I did not mention any religion. It is a well established fact that in Europe most terrorist attacks are conducted by people who belong to particular ethnic groups mainly from Arab states.
 
Oh please forgive me Mr bigot, I forgot that next war of terror on Muslim soil was supposed to be against Klingons and vulcons, my apologies.
 
just last week , nations were against france/macron,
for his support of this charlie hebdo, freedom crap.

..and now, an inciden,


every nation is in favour of macron/french catholics!

and against muslims,


some things , just add up
1+1= 11 every time,


next country to where tea is brewering , is belgium/ brussels,----------...
 
