Macron and Merkel agreed that both nations should develop a new arsenal of new weapons to stay independent from US makes...



first goal is a new fighter jet to replace the Eurofighter and the Rafael



Both sides agree that they could more easy handle huge projects together than allone...



the plan



fighter jet... till 2018 they want to have a exact time plan



new Main battle tank... after KMW and french tank producer Nexter already started a Cooperation they want to start development of the new "Le Leo" by mid 2018.



new Artillery... Germany wants to largly increas its Artillery units and needs something different than the heavy PzH 2000



new sea observer ... both need replacment for the P-3C Orion



modernisation of the Eurocopter Tiger



new obersving and fighter drones replacing the israel Heron and Heron TP including Spain and Italy planed to sign order contract by 2019



Cyber command and defence ... France and Germany want to use same programs and systems for better cooperation and a officer exchange program

