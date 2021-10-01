What's new

France 24 vs DW English.

Zarvan

Zarvan

Apr 28, 2011
I am starting this thread because for past six months I am noticing strange phenomena. And that is that both France and Germany have major English news channels. French one is called France 24 and German one is called DW. What is interesting is. That France 24 when it comes to covering Pakistan is not of in totally in our favor but to quite extent is showing us in positive light. They recently even exposed Indian media and its lies. On the other hand DW it's spewing venom against us. And there is not stopping it. DW documentary against jihadism in the world was also basically against us. Also their on Ahmad Shah Masood was against us. What on earth is going on ? Can anyone make sense of this.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

Dec 17, 2014
Germans like order and there is a general public weariness of any indicators of a threat coming to their shores, while the French depend on a “symbiotic” relationship with many Muslim countries, try to find ways to still operate (and earn revenue for their companies) there.

Germans may seem reserved while the French will highlight weird things out of other countries like the Indian video game based claims. DW seems to be around for a while but France 24 is trying to make a name for itself with more eye catching journalism. An analysis of who watches which channels should show what their target demographics are and if they are successful at reaching them.

perhaps this is why, or maybe I’m way off the mark on this one.
 
