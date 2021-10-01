France 24 vs DW English.

I am starting this thread because for past six months I am noticing strange phenomena. And that is that both France and Germany have major English news channels. French one is called France 24 and German one is called DW. What is interesting is. That France 24 when it comes to covering Pakistan is not of in totally in our favor but to quite extent is showing us in positive light. They recently even exposed Indian media and its lies. On the other hand DW it's spewing venom against us. And there is not stopping it. DW documentary against jihadism in the world was also basically against us. Also their on Ahmad Shah Masood was against us. What on earth is going on ? Can anyone make sense of this.